CTC, member of Al Rostamani Group, reimagines the future of the Automotive Aftermarket industry as it joins NEXUS’ exclusive platform.

Dubai – Central Trading Company (CTC), a member of Al Rostamani Group and an industry leader in the UAE’s automotive sector, has partnered with NEXUS Automotive International, a leading company in the Automotive Aftermarket (AA) industry. This partnership marks a step forward for both parties in the integration of UAE businesses in the global market.

CTC is a member of Al Rostamani Group, a leading UAE family conglomerate founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani, that has been operating in the region for more than 67 years. The new partnership will see CTC expand its offerings by providing access to globally recognised brands.

CTC with its 67 year-long legacy reflects the company’s renowned reputation as a leading company in the automotive sector throughout the region.

Similarly, the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reinforces Central Trading Company’s commitment to innovation, supplier excellence, and cost-effective automotive solutions.

NEXUS Automotive International was established in 2014 NEXUS provides innovative solutions, for a more sustainable, digital, and connected aftermarket. The company boasts a community of more than 100 global suppliers and 500+ members, providing support to enhance their distribution and growth in 145 countries.

NEXUS will also provide CTC with bespoke market insights, supplier engagement opportunities and access to its privileged supplier portfolio. The partnership will also include exclusive access to tools, training and digital services that simplifies the supply chain.

Commenting on the new partnership Jean-Pierre Barnier, General Manager of Central Trading Company said: CTC’s collaboration with NEXUS reinforces our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. This partnership marks a significant step in enhancing aftermarket services by ensuring high-quality, efficient solutions while driving forward sustainable practices. More importantly, it aligns with the UAE’s national sustainability agenda, supporting the country’s vision for a greener future.

"This agreement marks a major milestone in our commitment to delivering the best automotive solutions to our customers in the UAE. By partnering with NEXUS, we will streamline our procurement processes and ensure that we continue to offer high-quality automotive products at the most competitive prices." Barnier added.

Gael Escribe, CEO of NEXUS Automotive International said: “I am delighted to welcome Central Trading Company within our network. Indeed, since its creation 11 years ago, NEXUS focuses on emerging market and now aims to have a wider footprint in the Middle East. Developing this major partnership is an exciting opportunity for both companies to shape the future of the Automotive aftermarket industry through new sustainable products and services to stakeholders.”

Saman Rashidi, Regional Development Director of NEXUS Automotive Middle East said: “The cooperation with CTC showcases NEXUS’ priority of working with global tier one suppliers. This partnership reaffirms our strong commitment to promoting a sustainable aftermarket that encompasses strategic opportunities, training initiatives and an expanded range of offerings which will deliver mutual benefits to both organizations and the independent Automotive Aftermarket industry”.

About Central Trading Company (CTC)

The oldest company and member of Al Rostamani Group, Central Trading Company (CTC) was established in 1957, making it the UAE's most prominent automotive aftermarket provider in the UAE. Renowned for its long-standing business partnerships, customer-focused strategies, and extensive distribution network, CTC is an authorised distributor for brands including Castrol lubricants, Michelin tyres, Bluestar cooling solutions, Davanti tyres, and Tigar tyres. Operating in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, CTC proudly serves over 3,500 clients with innovative products, state-of-the-art equipment, and a highly trained workforce.

About NEXUS Automotive International

Established in 2014 by CEO Gaël Escribe, NEXUS Automotive International, the automotive aftermarket (AA) company, is shaping the future of the AA. Thanks to an entrepreneurial, innovative and agile mindset, N! disrupts the industry bringing innovative solutions for a more sustainable, digital and connected mobility. At the same time, it supports its community of more than 523 members in 145 countries, allied with 100 global suppliers, by providing services to accelerate their growth. N! is offering new approaches and new ideas for a connected, global and consolidated world of tomorrow to accelerate the success of car and heavy-duty spare parts and services distributors and manufacturers, through 16 regional structures that connect them. NEXUS’ consolidated turnover reached 50 billion euros of consolidated revenue in 2024.