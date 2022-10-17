Within the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Central Park Towers, the largest single-owned office development in the area, has announced their brand-new CAT A-fitted floor spanning thirteen offices over 16,000 square feet available for lease with a six-month free rent welcome offer.

Being one of the most sought-after office destinations in DIFC, Central Park Towers continues to attract tenants through their offering of premium office spaces, attractive and flexible lease terms, and the convenience of being in the heart of downtown.

CAT A at the 26th level has thirteen office spaces available for lease, each ranging between 1,000 to 3,000 square feet. Tenants who sign onto a three-year lease plan will receive six-months free rent as an exclusive welcome offer.

Companies looking for premium office spaces need to look no further than Central Park Towers, DIFC. The new CAT A offices feature floor to ceiling windows, direct elevator access to the ground floor, access to lounge area, stunning views, and unmatched services and amenities. The CAT A option eliminates the whole process usually associated with building brand new offices from the bottom up. These office spaces allow tenants to quickly and simply move in without the need for construction or extensive interior fit out as the offices already include suspended ceiling, lighting, air conditioning, flooring, and MEP installation. There is still some level of customization allowed, as all offices are provided with an open flexibility to fit and install as tenants require, including segregating into individual smaller offices, meeting rooms, and a pantry. Along with this, tenants will also have access to the common lounge area, and free visitor parking for up to three hours.

Nemo Stojanovic, Director of Leasing at Central Park Towers, says: “We’ve had spectacular results over the last few years with our leasing occupancy. This is because apart from being the most desirable address in DIFC and providing the highest standards of office spaces, Central Park Towers, DIFC offers attractive leasing terms and the longest rent-free options within the DIFC area. We provide an array of rental incentives tailored to make office life as easy as possible, including up to six months rent-free option on signing the lease, along with attractive lease rates that are up to thirty percent lower than the DIFC average. We are also the first landlord in DIFC to provide Fit Out Capex contribution.”

Central Park Towers, DIFC is home to more than 130 companies. Tenants include prominent establishments such as, Ministry of Economy, Federal Tax Authority, AL TAMIMI & CO, Bank of Singapore and many more. The building features a contemporary urban environment, comprising of many dining options, lifestyle amenities, and cafes. Central Park Towers, DIFC is more than just a residential and commercial office building. It also has plenty of event spaces that cater to numerous high-end ceremonies such as the Gov Games, Spartan Race, Gulf Business Awards, Kenzo, Pepsi, Chivas, and Cavalli to name a few. The movie, Star Trek Beyond was also filmed there in 2015. It has been intentionally designed as a hub where smart office layouts, preferred residential apartments, and stylish leisure, dining, and retail ecosystems blend seamlessly to provide a highly desirable live-work environment. It has three floors of retail outlets with more than 30 brands in over 100,000 sq. ft. space, and has organized numerous events with local and international brands. It is home to restaurants offering diverse world cuisines, a range of fitness centers, convenience stores, a nursery, and many more facilities all within the development.

From smaller start-ups looking to scale over time, to established law firms and boutique investment companies, Central Park Towers, DIFC continue to be a popular office destination in the DIFC area because of its location and all the amazing amenities it has to offer.

The exclusive offer on the lease agreement is valid until 31st Dec of 2022

Terms & Conditions apply.

To know more, visit http://www.centralparktowers.ae/ or get social via https://www.instagram.com/centralparkdifc/

-Ends-

About Central Park Towers, DIFC

Central Park Towers, DIFC is a booming office destination within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It is the largest single-owned office development within DIFC Free Zone, comprising an office tower, luxury residential tower and retail podiums.

Central Park Towers, DIFC is home to more than 130 companies and is one of the largest in DIFC with 855,682 sq ft of office space. It has three floors of retail outlets with more than 30 brands on over 100,000 sq ft space and has organized numerous events with local and international brands. This bespoke office complex is perfectly positioned at the entrance of DIFC, it is the best-connected building with 4 easy access points, 2 exits and within the walking distance of The Gate, Downtown Dubai, and the Financial Centre Metro Station.

An impressive statement of world-class architecture within the DIFC community, it offers the ideal combination of convenience, awe-inspiring panoramic views and value, along with the highest health and safety standards, Central Park Towers, DIFC is the most sought-after address in the Dubai International Financial Centre. On top of its prime location, this spacious office distinguishes itself with a sleek design and modern features and plenty of parking spots. The mixed-use development has so much to offer to its tenants, including access to the gym, convenient stores, banks, restaurants, nurseries and many more facilities all within the development.

The development was a joint venture between Deyaar Developments and Dubai Asset Management under the name of Arady Developments, a limited liability company established in 2007 as a partnership between Dubai Asset Management and Deyaar Developments PJSC.

For more information, visit: http://www.centralparktowers.ae/

CONTACT

Josie Delfin

Email: josie@comcomea.com

Graeme Smit

Email: graeme@comcomea.com

Tariq Hossam

Email: tariq@comcomea.com