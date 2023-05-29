Dubai - Central Park Towers, DIFC, a leading commercial and residential development in Dubai, is thrilled to announce a series of engaging events as part of its Go Green initiative in line with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and COP28 climate summit. These activations aim to inspire and educate tenants and residents about sustainable living practices while providing a platform for creativity, learning, and environmental awareness.

Create Your Own Succulent Workshop

Calling all nature lovers! Central Park Towers, DIFC invites you to unleash your creativity at this Succulent Workshop on 6th June 2023, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Discover the joy of creating your own succulent plant, decorate the pot, and take your masterpiece home. This hands-on workshop promises a fun-filled experience that combines artistry with a love for nature for all. The workshop is complimentary and open to all tenants, residents, and visitors and all materials will be available and provided by Central Park Towers. To secure your spot, please register using the link below.

Registration Link: https://www.centralparktowers.ae/register-for-plant-your-love-for-succulents/

Panel Discussions by Shift Eco & Veganologie

In association with Shift Eco and Veganologie, Central Park Towers, DIFC presents panel discussions on sustainability on 13th June 2023, from 12.00pm to 3.00pm at The Cube, a light and airy modern space with floor to ceiling windows that offer mesmerizing, panoramic views of the city skyline.

The first conversation from 12:15pm to 1:15pm features the topic "Conscious Consumerism" moderated by Namrata Budhraja and Sukriti Verma, Co-founders of Shift Eco. Expect top tips on how to kickstart one’s green journey through a more conscious commitment towards choosing products that do not harm the environment.

Next on stage will be "The Story behind Veganologie and the Importance of Sustainability," from 1:30pm to 2:00pm prepared by Oscar Santi, Sales & Marketing Manager at Veganologie. The fashion industry has been considered one of the world’s biggest polluters hence Oscar will be sharing valuable insights on how we can lessen the environmental impact of our fashion choices.

Following the panel discussions will be a walk-through showcasing Shift Eco and Veganologie products, allowing attendees to explore their range of eco-friendly offerings. This immersive experience will provide a deeper understanding of sustainable options available in the market. Moreover, attendees will have the chance to participate in exciting giveaways and receive exclusive discount codes, making this event both informative and rewarding.

Registration Link: https://www.centralparktowers.ae/register-for-the-sustainability-event/

Can Sculpture

Let's celebrate Eid Al-Adha with an eco-twist as Central Park Towers, DIFC presents the Can Sculpture exhibition, featuring an awe-inspiring sculpture created entirely from recycled cans from 19th June to 7th July all day long. This unique display of art showcases the beauty of creativity while promoting environmental consciousness. Immerse yourself in this unforgettable experience that raises awareness about the importance of sustainable practices.

These educational and engaging events that are open to the public are part of the team’s commitment to promoting sustainable living and fostering a greener future.

"Nurturing a sense of community and promoting sustainable practices are key pillars of Central Park Towers, DIFC. We believe that hosting events and activations that focus on environmental consciousness not only contribute to a greener future but also foster a spirit of collaboration and awareness among our tenants and the wider community," said Nemo Stojanovic, Director of Leasing and Marketing at Central Park Towers, DIFC. "By bringing together like-minded individuals and industry experts, we aim to inspire and empower individuals to make conscious choices that have a positive impact on our environment. We are proud to support these initiatives and continue to prioritize sustainability in everything we do."

Central Park Towers, DIFC stands as a renowned mixed-use complex, providing an extensive selection of versatile office and retail spaces in an elegant modern setting. Boasting a state-of-the-art fitness center and a selection of exceptional dining options, this prestigious development offers a premium experience. Situated at the core of Dubai's bustling financial district, Central Park Towers, DIFC enjoys a prime location, ensuring convenient access for both residents and visitors alike.

To know more about the events, visit https://www.centralparktowers.ae/events/ or email info@centralparktowers.ae

About Central Park Towers, DIFC

Central Park Towers, DIFC is a booming office destination within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It is the largest single-owned office development within DIFC Free Zone, comprising an office tower, luxury residential tower and retail podiums.

Central Park Towers, DIFC, is home to more than 150 companies and is one of the largest in DIFC with 855,682 sq ft of office space. It has three floors of retail outlets with more than 30 brands in over 100,000 sq ft space and has organized numerous events with local and international brands. This bespoke office complex is perfectly positioned at the entrance of DIFC, it is the best-connected building with 4 easy access points, 2 exits and within walking distance of The Gate, Downtown Dubai, and the Financial Centre Metro Station.

An impressive statement of world-class architecture within the DIFC community, it offers the ideal combination of convenience, awe-inspiring panoramic views and value, along with the highest health and safety standards, Central Park Tower is the most sought-after address in the Dubai International Financial Centre. On top of its prime location, this spacious office distinguishes itself with its sleek design and modern features and plenty of parking spaces. The mixed-use development has so much to offer to its tenants, including access to the gym, convenient stores, banks, restaurants, nurseries and many more facilities all within the development.

The development was a joint venture between Deyaar Developments and Dubai Asset Management under the name of Arady Developments, a limited liability company established in 2007 as a partnership between Dubai Asset Management and Deyaar Developments PJSC.

For more information, visit: http://www.centralparktowers.ae/