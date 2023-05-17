Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha is proud to announce that we have been certified by Green Key Qatar 2023. This prestigious certificate recognises the hotel's commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, making Centara West Bay one of the leading green hotels in Qatar.

The Green Key certificate is a leading standard of excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry. It encourages hotels to adopt environmentally responsible practices. The certification process evaluates the hotel's environmental management, energy conservation, waste management, water conservation, and other sustainable practices.

‘‘For a first-year applicant, we have been very impressed of how thorough the application documents have been prepared, which made it an ease to review before hand and during the audit. We furthermore like to highlight that we truly had the feeling that sustainability is lived throughout the property and that the Green Key ecolabel is not just a tick-box exercise. Especially the idea with the herb garden, in the middle of the West Bay area, has been a highlight.’’ Auditor comment from Martin Baeuerle, Country Manager, Green Key Qatar.

At Centara West Bay, we take our environmental responsibilities in all practices, and we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices throughout our operations. From energy-efficient lighting to recycling programs and environmentally friendly cleaning products. The hotel also sources herbs and vegetables from its own organic garden and supports locally sourced food items. We are constantly looking for new ways to minimise our impact on the environment.

Followed by the supporting sustainability of Centara Hotels & Resorts, our basis for this commitment is rooted deep in Thai tradition, and we acknowledge and appreciate the fact that the strength of community, and the responsible treatment of the environment in which we all live, has a positive impact upon our business and consequently on the prosperity and security of the destinations where we operate.

"We are delighted to receive the Green Key Qatar certification for the first time. It is a significant achievement and a testament to our commitment to sustainable tourism. I would like to congratulate and thank the entire Green Key Committee for their dedication and support to achieve Green Key Ecolable for the first year. We take pride in our environmental efforts and will continue our efforts to reduce our environmental impact and provide our guests with an eco-friendly and sustainable stay experience." said Sean Spinks, General Manager.

For more information about Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha and our green initiatives, please visit our website www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cwq/ or contact our team at 4009 5555 or cwq@chr.co.th

-Ends-

About Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha

Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha

Located in the heart of Doha's business district, with easy access to the city's ­nest shopping areas, cultural sights and tourist attractions. Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha overlooks the sky-blue waters of the Arabian Gulf and West Bay Beach, accessible directly from the hotel via the treelined Boulevard. Enjoy services and offerings designed for studios, one, two, three apartments and Penthouses. All units include kitchen amenities, dishwasher, washing and dryer machine, smart TV, iron and iron board, telephone and safe plus tea and coffee-making facilities. Hotel Culinary journey includes, Dalchini progressive Indian cuisine delicately balancing creativity and authenticity. The contemporary Thai Kitchen Restaurant serving Thai Cuisine and International gastronomy, and The Mezze House a brand-new modern Lebanese Resto-lounge serving masterfully handcrafted beverages and scrumptious mezze platters and grills; the outdoor terrace serves classic Shisha flavours and Sommelier Selection.

About Green Key and the Foundation for Environmental Education

Established in 1981, the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) is one of the world's largest environmental education organisations, with over 100 member organisations in 81 countries. Coordinated by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Green Key is a voluntary eco-certification programme. With more than 4,000 certified hotels and other establishments in 60 countries, Green Key is the leading standard for excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism and hospitality industry.