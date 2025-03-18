Spinneys is one of the best-known and most-loved premium grocery retail operators in the GCC with extensive brick-and-mortar and online offerings

Cenomi Centers is proud to welcome the iconic brand to its portfolio, with U-Walk Riyadh and U-Walk Jeddah further expanding Spinneys' footprint in Saudi Arabia – including its first location in Jeddah.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Centers, the leading owner, operator and developer of retail and lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, and Spinneys, the leading premium fresh food retailer, today announced the signing of leases for new Spinneys locations across Saudi Arabia. These include U-Walk Riyadh and U-Walk Jeddah locations, with U-Walk Jeddah bringing Spinneys to the city for the first time. The new stores are expected to open in Q4 2025.

Founded in 1961 when its first store opened in Dubai, Spinneys’ GCC business has since grown to become one of the leading premium grocery retailers in the region, with 80 stores (including Waitrose) across the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Widely recognised for the breadth and quality of its fresh produce, Spinneys will offer customers in Riyadh and Jeddah an exciting new option for purchasing food and groceries in store [and through online channels].

U-Walk Riyadh and U-Walk Jeddah are two of Cenomi Centers’ leading retail and lifestyle destinations and Spinneys is the latest brand to become part of these popular destinations. The centers already boast Saudi Arabia’s most popular shopping, dining and entertainment brands, built with indoor retail boulevards, dedicated leisure districts and open-air promenades.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers, said: “Having Spinneys secure the leases for new locations in our Jeddah and Riyadh U-Walks is an exciting development and one sure to appeal to the thousands of locals and tourists visiting the U-Walks every week. Spinneys’ new stores will serve as welcome additions to Cenomi Centers’ U-Walks in both cities and we look forward to bringing Spinneys to other Cenomi Center locations in the future.”

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, commented: “After the resounding success of our first two stores in Riyadh, we are delighted to be preparing to launch two new locations, one in Riyadh and another in Jeddah, where we are opening in the city for the first time. While both Riyadh and Jeddah have been priority cities for our Saudi business plan for some time, we’ve been impressed by the volume of customer requests for us to open in Jeddah since launching our first location in the capital. This is a very exciting time for Spinneys in Saudi Arabia, as we look to meet growing demand for our unique premium offering – tailored to local tastes while providing all the fresh food options that are loved by our customers from around the world.”

Both new Spinneys locations will feature an extensive selection of bakery products, meats and meal solutions produced on-site, with in-house production capability critical to Spinneys’ commitment to the freshness and quality that it is known for in other locations. Spinneys has a well-advanced store pipeline with further openings planned in Riyadh and Jeddah, the Kingdom’s most affluent and populous cities, and expects to have opened as many as 12 stores in Saudi Arabia by 2028.

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 22 assets, with over 4,500 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, U Walk Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of 1.4 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com.

About Spinneys:

Spinneys’ story started in 1961 when the first grocery opened in Al Nasr Square, Dubai. It has since grown to become the leading premium fresh food retailer in the region, with 80 stores (69 owned and 11 under operation services agreement, including Waitrose) across the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Much loved by expats and locals in the region, Spinneys enjoys a well-deserved reputation for forward thinking, keeping pace with changes in cooking trends and the emergence of new products worldwide. Today, Spinneys has built a name for supplying top-quality produce and offering an elevated level of customer service. Food quality, safety and freshness have always been at the forefront of the Company’s ethos – just one reason the Spinneys brand is defined as ‘The fresher experience’.

www.spinneys.com