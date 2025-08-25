Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Centers, the largest owner, operator, and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, has appointed JLL and CBRE as leasing advisors for the 65,000 sqm premium office component of its latest flagship development, Jawharat Riyadh. Scheduled for completion in 2026, Jawharat Riyadh is set to become the first LEED Gold-certified mall in the capital city. It will see at least 30 new brands entering the Riyadh market for the first time and is expected to attract over 20 million visitors annually.

As workspace efficiency and integrated amenities gain importance in occupier decisions, Cenomi Centers will leverage the global expertise of the two commercial real estate firms to attract premium tenants to the world-class office environment at Jawharat Riyadh. Prioritising employee well-being and productivity, these office spaces also offer a unique blend of integrated amenities, providing direct access to over 300 top-tier retail brands and entertainment options. The mall’s prime location in Riyadh provides unparalleled visibility and connectivity, making it an ideal destination for businesses seeking a dynamic and prestigious business address.

As Riyadh's first LEED Gold-certified mall, Jawharat Riyadh underscores Cenomi Centers' commitment to environmental stewardship, aligning seamlessly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Leveraging energy efficiency through sustainable design and operation, the green-certified mall is well-positioned to attract environmentally conscious tenants seeking superior quality spaces and higher rental yields. Tenants will further benefit from a bustling business ecosystem and proximity to a thriving commercial hub as Jawharat is on track to become the number one mall in Riyadh for footfall and spend.

Under this appointment, JLL and CBRE will provide strategic office leasing advisory services to attract and retain high-quality tenants and secure maximum occupancy in one of Riyadh's most sought-after locations. The Riyadh office sector demonstrated exceptional performance in 2024, characterized by robust demand and limited supply. Prime rents across Riyadh achieved an impressive US$ 871 per square meter per annum in Q4 2024.

It follows the announcement of Cenomi Centers’ exclusive 10-year franchising partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), earlier this year. The deal grants Cenomi exclusive rights to the Westfield brand in the Kingdom and access to URW’s global expertise in leasing, operations, marketing and retail media. The partnership aims to elevate customer experience, attract top global brands and support Vision 2030 by enhancing tourism and retail standards, with Jawharat Riyadh among the first malls to be rebranded.

Bruno Wehbe, President for Flagship Assets and New Ventures at Cenomi Centers, said: “We selected JLL and CBRE as our leasing advisors for Jawharat Riyadh as their expertise and strong track record in the real estate market, particularly in high-profile developments, make them the ideal partners for this landmark project. With their support, we are confident that Jawharat Riyadh will attract the finest tenants who are equally invested in sustainability. Together, we are bringing to life a world-class destination that will redefine the city’s office, retail, and entertainment offerings, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambition.”

Jade Verona, Director for Landlord Leasing Advisory, KSA at JLL, added: “We are delighted to partner with Cenomi Centers and deliver top-tier leasing advisory services by leveraging our deep market knowledge and global network to maximise the value of Jawharat Riyadh's office component. We are confident that Jawharat Riyadh’s green credentials and unique offerings will secure the perfect tenant mix and create an unparalleled value proposition for organisations in this landmark destination.”

Anthony Spary, Senior Director at CBRE MENA: “The Riyadh market is seeing unprecedented demand for Grade A office space with limited supply due to be delivered over the course of the next 12 months. Jawharat Riyadh is therefore perfectly positioned to attract both multi-national and regional tenants, seeking to acquire “best in class” office space, benefiting from an ecosystem not yet prominent in the Riyadh market. CBRE is excited to partner with Cenomi Centers on this mandate and we look forward to playing a key role in the overall success of the development.”

The appointment of JLL and CBRE reflects Cenomi Centers’ focus on creating a world-class leasing strategy for the office component, addressing Riyadh’s growing demand for premium commercial spaces. With the capital city’s office market evolving rapidly, this partnership aims to unlock long-lasting value for tenants and contribute to the development’s vision of creating a vibrant commercial hub.

Prospective tenants interested in leasing office space in Jawharat Riyadh should submit an inquiry here.

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 21 assets, with more than 4,200 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumer favourite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of nearly 1.3 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. For further information, visit jll.com.

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 2000 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi. For further information, visit jll-mena.com

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2024 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com

About CBRE MENA:

CBRE Group, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has been serving clients in the Middle East region for over twenty years. The company has over 1,400 professionals* in the Middle East operating out of nine offices in six countries in the region. Working alongside investors, financers and occupiers, our specialists provide a fully integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction, and project management; cost management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at: www.cbre.sa

*Including Turner & Townsend employees

