The strategic partnership marks a significant collaboration between two leading brands in KSA and is indicative of their focus on digital transformation to enhance the customer journey.

The first initiative will be delivered through exclusive Careem pick-up and drop-off points at Cenomi destinations and will be operational from 1st October 2023

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Centers, the leading owner, operator, and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, and Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, have announced a new strategic partnership aimed at improving transportation convenience and accessibility for customers in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership marks a significant achievement in the pursuit of a smooth retail experience for customers in KSA, offering unique advantages for customers of Careem and Cenomi Centers. With a strong focus on creating a digitally enhanced customer journey, Cenomi Centers will continue to explore opportunities across its ecosystem with a view to enhancing transportation, delivery, and further product integrations.

The first initiative to be delivered through the partnership will see Cenomi Centers establish pick-up and drop-off points exclusively for Careem users across five major locations in the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, with plans for more sites in the future. The locations will be signposted and set up along with Careem service desks for enhanced customer support. These designated areas will provide easy access to Cenomi Centers’ retail destinations, ensuring seamless mobility and reduced waiting times for customers.

Livio Fabi, Chief Operating Officer - Central Region, Cenomi Centers, said: “Joining forces with Careem, a brand known for creating and executing seamless customer experience driven by digital optimization, is a marked occasion in our digital transformation journey at Cenomi Centers. This first initiative, providing seamless access to our retail destinations, aligns perfectly with our vision of enhancing our overall shopping experience. This collaboration sets new standards of convenience for customers across the country."

Ahmad Arrabi, General Manager of Ride-hailing at Careem KSA, commented: "Our commitment at Careem is to offer innovative solutions that simplify the everyday lives of our customers. We’re thrilled to partner with one of Saudi’s leading retail destinations to make it easier than ever to travel to some of the Kingdom’s most popular malls.”

Careem will continue to forge partnerships and explore opportunities to enhance the transportation experience for its customers in Saudi Arabia. The aim is to make it easier for customers to move around and reach their destinations with convenience.

The first Careem x Cenomi Centers pick up and drop off locations will launch in three KSA cities, in Riyadh at Cenomi Al Nakheel and Cenomi U Walk; in Jeddah at Cenomi Al Salam Mall and Cenomi Mall of Arabia; and in Al Nakheel Dammam.

For more information, please contact:

Karmel Abourah

Hanover Communications / Cenomi Centers

kabourah@hanovercomms.com Reem El Hanouni

Associate Director of Communications

Careem, KSAReem.hanouni@careem.com

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over a decade, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements. Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 21 assets, with more than 4,900 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities.

The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of nearly 1.33 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands. For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com

About Careem:

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organization that inspires.



Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan. www.careem.com