DUBAI — Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai (CMC Hospital Dubai) and the American University in Dubai (AUD) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant milestone in their commitment to enhancing student experiences and fostering innovation in healthcare education.

The partnership solidifies plans to provide AUD's biology and pre-med students with invaluable real-world experiences within CMC Hospital Dubai's state-of-the-art facilities. This collaboration aims to expose students to world-class healthcare professionals, offering them unique opportunities for hands-on learning and professional development.

The MOU affirms a strong commitment to an outstanding healthcare education from AUD and CMC Hospital Dubai. With collaborative efforts and innovation, this partnership opens doors for joint research projects and events that benefit both institutions and the wider community.

This partnership represents a commitment by both institutions to provide students with the necessary tools, skills and experiences to excel in their studies and make a meaningful impact as they pursue a career in the healthcare sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Khansaheb, Chairman at CMC Hospital Dubai, said that:

"Today marks an exciting chapter in our journey towards advancing healthcare education and innovation. The partnership between CMC Hospital Dubai and AUD signifies a powerful collaboration aimed at enriching student experiences and driving excellence in healthcare. Through this Memorandum of Understanding, we are poised to harness our collective expertise and resources to shape the future of healthcare education and make a meaningful impact on the industry.”

Dr. Lance E. de Masi, Interim President of AUD, said that

“The developments in healthcare in the UAE are among the most robust globally. The CMC Hospital Dubai is a major contributor and is at the forefront of these developments. It is a privilege for AUD’s students in biology to rub shoulders with medical and clinical practitioners at the hospital as they work on real world cases and projects in real time. Such associations are of paramount educational value.”

About Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai

Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai is a new generation of cutting-edge hospitals anchored in Dubai Healthcare City – Phase II and part of Clemenceau Medicine International (CMI), an award-winning network of state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers in the Middle East. The hospital builds on technological advancements, innovative treatments and superior medical expertise across a wide range of specialties to deliver patient-first healthcare excellence and elevate industry standards locally, regionally, and globally.

