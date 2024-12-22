Qatar: The award-winning global cruise line Celestyal has enhanced its digital booking infrastructure with the launch of a trade portal to support travel agents and a more consumer-friendly website to further support the brand’s expansion into the Arabian Gulf region, including stopovers in the Qatari capital Doha.

‘The Celestyal Compass’ trade portal incorporates a new ‘Celestyal Campus’ learning platform which includes training modules on areas such as a brand overview, life onboard its two-ship fleet, key itinerary information, shore excursions and advice on how to grow sales. The more modules that agents complete the more stars they earn, resulting in exclusive benefits from Celestyal.

‘The Celestyal Compass’ is a single reference point for agents to find all marketing assets and information on the line’s latest offers and campaigns. Agents can sign up at CelestyalCompass.com.

Tim Locke, Celestyal’s Director, E-Commerce said: “The launch of ‘The Celestyal Compass’ is a milestone moment in both our digital and trade strategy. It includes everything that agent partners – who we are calling our ‘Celestyal Navigators’ - need to learn about our ships and the onboard experience, itineraries and much more, all at their fingertips in an easy-to-use platform. And, by launching in time for wave, we’re giving agents the best possible chance of boosting their sales during this key time of year.”

Additionally, Celestyal has introduced a new consumer-facing website as part of its plans to boost its digital presence. The new site – www.celestyal.com - has more resources, an improved educational user navigation and provides a personalised experience.

The new platform introduces several key features designed to enhance the customer experience and simplify the booking process. Central to this is the ‘frictionless booking system’ and ‘personalised customer journeys’, which improve site navigation and allow users to explore areas of interest in greater depth. A dynamic new homepage guides visitors through the Celestyal destination hub, leading to detailed itineraries and creating a smoother, more enjoyable booking experience.

An improved itinerary search tool delivers tailored results based on guests’ preferences and an AI-powered CelestyalPay option will allow guests to plan their pre-purchased specialty food and drinks tab based on their predicted consumption, in order to receive a top-up bonus amount from the cruise line.

The site also offers enhanced destination content, including details of major events and attractions in Qatar, to inspire and inform users throughout their journey, while its mobile-first design ensures a fully optimised experience across all devices.

About Celestyal

Celestyal, an award-winning and year-round cruise company, continues to set the standard for unmissable travel experiences in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic, and the Arabian Gulf. Built on a foundation of unique Greek heritage, the company excels in delivering exceptional hospitality, ensuring genuine cultural immersion both onboard and onshore. Operating two brand new vessels, accommodating up to 1300 passengers each, Celestyal prioritises highly personalised services, establishing a high-end environment that welcomes over 100,000 passengers annually from more than 130 different nationalities.