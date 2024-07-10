Doha, Qatar – One of Qatar’s top hotels, the team at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is delighted to announce that the property has been named, No. 1 City Hotel in the Middle East and North Africa and No. 3 Best in the World at Travel + Leisure’s 2024 World’s Best Awards. A popular destination for both locals and international guests, this accolade marks the property’s latest victory in a series of industry recognitions.

Multi-awarded, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha’s impressive collection of honors has been enriched by this win. Voted for by guests, the World’s Best Awards invites travelers to share opinions on global experiences, including hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more. Shortlisted in the ‘city hotel’ group, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha was judged on its rooms, facilities, location, service, food and value, to take top spot in this category.

Occupying an exclusive private island position, located on The Pearl, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha presents city living with a resort ethos. The property’s exceptional range of five-star leisure and business facilities, combined with unmatched service and a choice of coveted dining destinations sets it apart within the local market and international stage. In the last 12 months, the hotel has received several awards voted for by the global travel community, including Best Hotel in the Middle East and Number 12 Best Hotel in the World at the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Recognized within the hospitality industry for its luxurious offering, its accolades include winning at the World Travel Awards 2024, where it claimed the Middle East's Leading Hotel Service Award, Qatar's Leading Business Hotel and, for the fourth consecutive year, Qatar's Leading Hotel Suite for the Grand Amiri Suites. The work of General Manager, Carlo Javakhia has also been noted by Hotelier Middle East, who recently named him General Manager of the Year, Qatar.

When speaking about this most recent win Carlo said, “The team must be congratulated. I’m so proud of how each and every member works together to achieve greatness. We’re particularly thankful to our guests for voting for us in this category.”

A leader within Qatar’s thriving five-star scene, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha continues to stand out for its commitment to quality. It is dedicated to ensuring that every guest receives The Ritz-Carlton brand’s signature service, encouraging memorable experiences that endure long after check-out.

