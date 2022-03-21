Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Qasr Al Watan is inviting the public to celebrate the month of reading at the Palace where visitors can get have access to rare artefacts and manuscripts in addition to a collection of over 50,000 books. From the Palace’s very own library to its various zones housing preserved books, avid readers can come travel through time, culture and space with each book, explore a sea of heritage and connect with their favorite authors.

Starting with the House of Knowledge, visitors can expect to find timeless artifacts in an enlightening exhibition that sheds light on the rich legacy of the Arab region from the 9th till the 13th century. Holding in place rare manuscripts in terms of subject, form and scarcity of copies, visitors will get to explore the multiple achievements and intellectual contributions of the Arab world.

At the Qasr Al Watan Library, a vast collection of over 50,000 books along with 16 million digital documents are made easily accessible to the public, allowing visitors to benefit from absorbing centuries of knowledge in one location. The library has an integral role in enriching the public library network in Abu Dhabi holding books that explore history, biology, architecture and many more, making it an ideal place for individuals to conduct research, study and enjoy leisure reading.

Qasr Al Watan welcomes visitors of all ages daily from 11:00AM to 7:00PM and the Qasr Al Watan Library is open from Monday to Friday from 11:00AM to 6PM and Saturdays from 12PM to 6PM for more information and to buy your tickets please visit https://www.qasralwatan.ae

About Qasr Al Watan:

Qasr Al Watan is a cultural landmark housed within the Presidential Palace compound in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. At Qasr Al Watan, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the UAE’s governing traditions and values by exploring a well-preserved legacy of knowledge and tradition. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the majestic hallways of the Palace of the Nation, as they delve into a world of fascinating exhibitions, artefacts and architecture.

The Palace also houses the Qasr Al Watan Library, where visitors can explore a vast collection of books and resources on the UAE’s political, social and cultural history.

In 2021, Qasr Al Watan was named the ‘Middle East's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction’ by the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year. In 2020, Qasr Al Watan was recognized by MENALAC as the ‘Best Unique Visitor Attraction’ and in 2019 the Palace was also named ‘Best Favorite Attraction’ by the Pride of Abu Dhabi Awards.

