SAR 5.5 billion agreements advance Saudi Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification and fostering the growth of local industries

Ceer’s localization strategy creates a robust local supply chain strengthening the Kingdom’s automotive ecosystem

Ceer collaborates with key local partners to ensure world-class EV technology and manufacturing

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle (EV) brand and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), today announced 11 new partnerships worth SAR 5.5 billion (approximately USD 1.5 billion) at the 3rd PIF Public Sector Forum. These agreements, a majority with Saudi companies, mark a significant milestone in Ceer’s commitment to achieving 45% localization targets and will contribute significantly to the Saudi automotive sector further stimulating the economy aligned with the aims of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030.

Jim DeLuca, Ceer CEO, stressed the vital role of these local partnerships, stating, “While we're bringing global expertise and world-class partners to Saudi Arabia," DeLuca explained, "building a robust local ecosystem is even more critical. These partnerships are crucial not only for a thriving automotive industry, but also for creating future jobs and driving economic growth in the Kingdom. By working with local suppliers, we ensure access to high-quality components for Ceer vehicles while simultaneously fostering a sustainable automotive sector in Saudi Arabia."

Ceer has established strategic partnerships with global industry leaders, including Foxconn, BMW, Siemens, RIMAC, Hyundai Transys, Sabelt, Schuler, and Dürr, and is also fostering a growing ecosystem at King Salman Automotive Cluster, with several tier 1 global suppliers localizing their operations with leading industry partners such as Lear, Forvia, Shinyoung, Benteler, JVIS and Pirelli.

Since its inception, Ceer has recognized the importance of localization in creating a robust supplier ecosystem. The company has established partnerships with 263 local companies that have been awarded business worth SAR 6.6 billion including Modern Building Leaders (MBL), Nahil Computer, Bupa Arabia, Atlas Industrial Equipment Co., Saudi Business Machines, and Liva Insurance.

Demonstrating the scale of Ceer's plans for designing, engineering, manufacturing, and selling the first Saudi EVs together with its ambition to become a key player in the global EV market, the newly signed local partnerships will provide major components and accessories for Ceer vehicles, and enable key collaborations between global companies and existing Saudi industry leaders with decades of experience and a long legacy of contributing to the Kingdom's industrial growth by forming strategic partnerships.

The MoUs signed today include: Zamil Central Air Conditioners Co. Ltd. to manufacture HVAC systems, Zamil Plastic Industrial Company for plastic injected parts, Obeikan Glass Company and Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises (ALJ) for alloy wheels.

Ceer’s localization efforts with Saudi suppliers also include supply agreements with Saudi Company for Controls and Maintenance (Saudi Controls Ltd) who will deliver portable chargers for electric vehicles, Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. (APICO) for blow parts, Saudi Aluminum Casting Company (SAC) for aluminum casting and First Telecom Industries (FTI) for small stampings.

Ceer has also entered into an agreement with a global supplier, CTR to localize aluminum forged parts in Saudi Arabia.

“Ceer is at a pivotal moment in its journey to ignite the automotive industry, and we look forward to engaging in fruitful discussions and exploring further opportunities for partnership and collaboration with others who share our vision,” said Jim Deluca, Ceer CEO.

About Ceer – www.ceermotors.com

Ceer is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia and will design, manufacture, and sell a range of vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, including sedans and sports utility vehicles. A part of PIF’s strategy to diversify Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth by investing in promising growth industries, Ceer will attract over US$150 million of foreign direct investment, and create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Ceer is projected to directly contribute US$8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034. The company, which is a joint venture between PIF and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (“Foxconn”), will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process. Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles, resulting in a portfolio of products that will lead in the areas of infotainment, connectivity, and autonomous driving technologies. Each vehicle will be designed and manufactured in Saudi Arabia and tested to the highest global automotive quality control and safety standards.