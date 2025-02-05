Ceer's commitment to collaborating with top-tier partners to ensure it delivers world-class, high-performance electric vehicles reaffirmed with latest partnership.

Bespoke seats will feature cutting-edge design combining enhanced safety and comfort.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia– Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle (EV) brand and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), continues its commitment to forging best-in-class partnerships by announcing a SAR 543 million ($145 million) collaboration with Sabelt, Italian company that specializes in designing and manufacturing of high-performance seats for automobiles with a particular focus on sports and racing seats and safety harnesses. Trusted by brands like Ferrari, Aston Martin, Maserati, Alpine and McLaren, Sabelt will engineer, develop, and produce innovative sports seats for Ceer's upcoming flagship E sedan and SUV models.

“Ceer is thrilled to announce its partnership with Sabelt. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering vehicles that combine the highest-quality craftsmanship, design, cutting-edge technology and performance. Our upcoming flagship models will set new standards for EVs, redefining the sector and exciting our customers who will be thrilled to experience the same seats as those used in high-performance sport cars,” said Ceer CEO, Jim DeLuca.

Sabelt has distinguished itself for its ability to anticipate the challenges of future automotive trends with innovative and industrially scalable solutions, all while maintaining its sporting DNA. Sabelt will create a bespoke high-performance seat for Ceer ensuring maximum protection, ergonomic comfort, and superior efficiency in extreme conditions. Designed to combine safety, comfort, and cutting-edge aesthetics, the seats will feature an integrated belt system (ABTS) within a metal structure and an exceptionally low H-point, ideal for sports cars.

“We are proud to have been chosen by Ceer for the development and production of such an innovative seat, which embodies our commitment to engineering excellence and cutting-edge design. This collaboration not only confirms our capabilities but also offers a new opportunity to actively contribute to the future of the automotive industry with tailored, high-performance, and sustainable solutions. Sabelt continues to evolve, establishing itself as a global strategic partner for ambitious, high-value projects,” said Giorgio Marsiaj, Founder President and CEO of Sabelt S.p.a.

This collaboration demonstrates Ceer's strategic approach of selecting top-tier partners in its quest to design, engineer, manufacture, and sell world-class EVs in Saudi Arabia. By integrating the best of global and local capabilities, Ceer is igniting the Kingdom’s automotive industry.

About Ceer – www.ceermotors.com

Ceer is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia and will design, manufacture, and sell a range of vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, including sedans and sports utility vehicles. A part of PIF’s strategy to diversify Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth by investing in promising growth industries, Ceer will attract over US$150 million of foreign direct investment, and create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Ceer is projected to directly contribute US$8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034. The company, which is a joint venture between PIF and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (“Foxconn”), will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process. Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles, resulting in a portfolio of products that will lead in the areas of infotainment, connectivity, and autonomous driving technologies. Each vehicle will be designed and manufactured in Saudi Arabia and tested to the highest global automotive quality control and safety standards.

About Sabelt S.p.a. – www.sabelt.com

Founded in 1972 by the Marsiaj family, Sabelt is a global leader in the design, development, and production of high-performance sports seats, safety belts, and other components for automotive companies with a strong sporting DNA. Within the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) sector, Sabelt stands out for its ability to deliver bespoke solutions that meet the highest standards of safety, comfort, and design. The company collaborates with leading automotive manufacturers to integrate its products into production vehicles. Through a combination of innovative technologies, decades of experience, and rigorous quality control, Sabelt ensures reliable and high-performing components, contributing to the premium positioning of brands that choose its products.