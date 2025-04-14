CEER marks reaching 1,500 employees at the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) Forum, showcasing its commitment to boosting human capability in the Kingdom.

Company is committed to building a future-ready Saudi workforce and supporting Vision 2030 by strategically developing talent and fostering a thriving automotive ecosystem.

CEER’s human capability strategy built on five pillars that drive innovation through global collaboration and local expertise, underpinned by a values-driven culture.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – CEER, Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle (EV) brand and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), marked its presence at the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) Forum with a significant milestone on its journey to building the automotive industry in the Kingdom: reaching 1,500 employees. This achievement underscores CEER's commitment to attracting world-class local and international talent across a wide range of EV specialties to develop an unparalleled in-house skillset, and it highlights the company's dedication to developing human capability as a key driver of innovation and growth, a commitment CEER, as a strategic sponsor of the HCI Forum, is proud to showcase.

CEER has successfully recruited experts from 45 nationalities, bringing together a diverse and highly specialized workforce of international and home-grown expertise. This unique concentration of global talent aims to establish CEER as a leader in EV innovation and development. The company's growth trajectory is also contributing to boosting the Saudi economy with the plan of creating 6,500 direct jobs and an additional 23,000 indirect and induced jobs.

CEER’s CEO, James DeLuca, commented on the significance of the milestone and CEER's commitment to human capability, saying, “Reaching 1,500 employees is a powerful reflection of our commitment to building a world-class team as we shape the future of the EV industry. As a strategic sponsor of the Human Capability Initiative, we are proud to showcase our dedication to developing talent through our five strategic pillars: building a world-class team, partnering with government ministries, collaborating with academic institutions, leveraging global partnerships, and a values-driven culture that fosters innovation, collaboration, and integrity.

He continued, “Our diverse workforce and our efforts to empower Saudi talent are key to our long-term vision of driving innovation in the automotive sector and contributing to the Kingdom's transformation.”

CEER’s commitment is reinforced by steadfast government support, including partnerships with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services. Initiatives like the National Automotive & Vehicles Academy (NAVA), with an initial enrollment of 100 students, and the Waa'id Program, which provides specialized training and educational opportunities for 43 Saudi engineers and technicians, demonstrate this dedication. These diverse collaborations are key drivers of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, fostering local expertise and a workforce of future industry leaders.

CEER is building the automotive industry in Saudi Arabia by establishing a vital university-to-industry pipeline through strategic collaborations with the Kingdom’s leading universities and technical colleges, alongside key partnerships with global partners providing Saudi talent with access to the latest advancements and knowledge translating classroom study to real-world applications.

This strategic commitment to human capability, combined with fostering a culture of innovation, enables CEER to be at the forefront of technological advancements in the EV industry and an enabler of the Kingdom's goals of economic diversification and sustainability.

About CEER – www.CEERmotors.com

CEER is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia and will design, manufacture, and sell a range of vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, including sedans and sports utility vehicles. A part of PIF’s strategy to diversify Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth by investing in promising growth industries, CEER will attract over US$150 million of foreign direct investment, and create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. CEER is projected to directly contribute US$8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034. The company, which is a joint venture between PIF and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (“Foxconn”), will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process. Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles, resulting in a portfolio of products that will lead in the areas of infotainment, connectivity, and autonomous driving technologies. Each vehicle will be designed and manufactured in Saudi Arabia and tested to the highest global automotive quality control and safety standards.