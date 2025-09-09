Strategic investment to strengthen international competitiveness of capital-efficient, technology-driven commercial design venture

Reflects Crescent Enterprises’ long-standing track record of supporting high-growth businesses aligned with transformative global trends

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – CE-Invests, the strategic investments platform of Crescent Enterprises, today announced its participation in the $50 million Series C funding round for Flipspaces, a leading tech-first interior design and build company for commercial spaces operating across India and the USA.

Flipspaces has experienced significant momentum since its incorporation in 2015. Its proprietary technology integrates AI-led design management, immersive VR walkthroughs, procurement, and turnkey execution, creating a full-stack solution that connects design innovation to supply chain efficiency. Having delivered more than 1,000 projects covering over 8 million square feet across its key markets, Flipspaces has built a strong reputation for efficiency, cost transparency, and timely execution in a sector often marked by fragmentation.

“At CE-Invests we look to build enduring partnerships with ambitious businesses that harness transformative global trends to reshape industries. Flipspaces’ ability to scale profitably across India and the USA, while deploying AI and VR to transform a traditional sector, exemplifies the kind of opportunity we are committed to backing. With the UAE as its launchpad for expansion into the wider MENA region, Flipspaces is uniquely positioned to bridge the Asia-UAE-USA innovation corridor. We are proud to support its journey to becoming a category-defining international leader,” commented Ghada Abdelkader, Senior Vice President of CE-Invests.

CE-Invests takes a long-term, patient-capital approach to investing in compelling growth opportunities across core sectors such as consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services. Through both direct investments and fund allocations, and typically deploying AED 75–200 million per transaction, CE-Invests targets significant minority stakes to support and accelerate growth through strategic guidance, robust governance, and its strong global network. CE-Invests ensures that investments are consistent with Crescent Enterprises’ ESG pillars and UN SDG commitments.

“This investment is not just a financial boost, it’s a strategic endorsement. Having the backing of CE-Invests reflects strong market confidence in our technology-led model that is transforming the customer experience in interior design and build. Our conviction lies in scaling with both speed and sustainability, driven by a replicable, tech-powered delivery approach that balances innovation with operational and financial discipline,” said Kunal Sharma, Founder & CEO of Flipspaces.

This investment reflects the growing momentum behind capital-efficient, technology-driven ventures, and highlights how the Asia-UAE-USA nexus is becoming a dynamic corridor for technology and investment flows. As governments and private investors in these regions prioritize innovation and digital adoption, companies like Flipspaces are well positioned to scale responsibly and competitively on the world stage.

About CE-Invests

CE-Invests is Crescent Enterprises’ strategic investments platform that focuses on mid-market growth companies and private equity funds. With a long-term investment horizon, CE-Invests partners with founders and management teams to drive exceptional growth, generate consistent returns, and create lasting impact. To learn more, visit: CE-Invests - Crescent Enterprises

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with strategic investments across sectors. Established in 2007, the business comprises a diversified group of 57 subsidiaries, affiliates, and investments across 19 countries, and employs more than 1,600 people.

The corporate structure has four platforms: CE‑Operates, CE‑Invests, CE‑Ventures, and CE‑Creates. The platforms span various business sectors, including ports, logistics, food and beverages, healthcare, life sciences, and business aviation. They also include business verticals, such as private equity, venture capital, and business incubation.

Crescent Enterprises is a subsidiary of Crescent Group, a family-owned business shaping the MENA region’s economy for over 50 years.

www.crescententerprises.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Charlie Scott, cscott@crescent.ae

Ghyna Kurdy, g.kurdy@saharapr.com