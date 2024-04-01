Manama – Global real estate advisor, CBRE, has been appointed by Bahrain National Holding (BNH), to exclusively manage and lease the BNH Tower located in Seef District, and a commercial building located in Sanad which also accommodates a branch of its subsidiary, bni.

Situated in the heart of Seef District’s commercial zone, BNH Tower offers modern commercial office space with a total lettable area of approx. 5,000 square metres and a typical floor plate of 530 square metres. The 10-storey building provides 115 parking spaces on the ground floor and first floor for occupiers and visitors.

The commercial building is located in Sanad, just off Estiqlal Highway and is built over 6-storeys, with approximately 2,980 square metres of commercial office space and a typical floor plate of 460 square metres.

Commenting on the partnership, Raed Fakhri, Group Chief Executive Officer of BNH, said: “We are pleased with our new partnership with CBRE. We believe CBRE will bring value to our real estate assets, and support us in achieving our strategic investments objectives. Our properties are in premium locations in the Kingdom of Bahrain and they can now benefit from CBRE’s network and expertise.”

Richard Botham, Senior Director & General Manager at CBRE Bahrain, comments: “We are very pleased to have been appointed to manage these two key assets for BNH. The properties are well situated – with BNH Tower in the CBD and a commercial building in a logistically well-placed out-of-town location. We look forward to working with our client as property managers and leasing strategists to support and advise on providing best practice in the operation of the property and offering the best level of service available to tenants.”

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.