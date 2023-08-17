Dubai – Global real estate advisor CBRE provided strategic investment agency advice to DSV Dubai on its partnership with Arcapita to acquire DSV’s warehousing facilities in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) and Dubai Investments Park (DIP) through a strategic sale & leaseback agreement.

Highly regarded as a global leader providing Warehousing Solutions, Air, Sea & Land freight, DSV's partnership with Arcapita marks a significant step forward for the logistics sector in the UAE and the Middle East region. Covering a combined area of 99,932 square meters in JAFZA and 22,955 square meters in DIP, these state-of-the-art facilities highlight the importance of providing top-tier logistics infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Chrys Mendonca, Managing Director of DSV in Dubai, says: "In our relentless pursuit of excellence, this partnership with Arcapita and the expertise of CBRE have seamlessly united our vision with strategic action. These cutting-edge warehousing facilities symbolize our commitment to advancing the logistics landscape in the UAE and the Middle East. As we stand at the crossroads of innovation and efficiency, we are poised to redefine industry standards and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients."

Isa Al Khalifa, Director of MENA Real Estate at Arcapita, say: "This strategic partnership with DSV reflects Arcapita's commitment to expanding our presence in this dynamic region. These facilities will enhance our capabilities to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners, while further solidifying our position as a leading player in the logistics and real estate sectors. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and resources to optimize these assets and contribute to the growth and development of the regional supply chain.”

Jonathan Briggs, Head of Industrial & Logistics at CBRE Middle East comments: “We are delighted to have supported DSV on one of the largest open-market industrial & logistics sale & leaseback deals in the UAE of late. Drawing on previous track record across the UK, Europe and the Middle East, CBRE’s Industrial & Logistics team ran an international best-in-class sales programme to deliver the best fit for DSV in a challenging set of market conditions. We look forward to completing the overall sales programme over the remainder of 2023.”

Over the last year, CBRE has worked closely with DSV on a number of key transactions across the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Oman, and Jordan.



CBRE Group is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm and has been serving clients in the Middle East for nearly twenty years. The company has more than 115,000 employees globally and over 1,300 professionals* in the Middle East operating out of 9 offices in 6 countries in the region. With services, insights and data that span every dimension of the industry, we create solutions for clients of every size and in every sector. Our specialists provide a fully-integrated suite of services across the region, including facilities, transaction and project management; cost management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.

-Ends-

*Including Turner & Townsend employees

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

Mehdi Aliouat

Head of Marketing & Communications - MENA

CBRE | Middle East Region

Level Five | Building Six | EMAAR Square

PO Box 506961 | DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

mehdi.aliouat@cbre.com | LinkedIn

Follow CBRE: CBRE.ae | CBRE.sa | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook