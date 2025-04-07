Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 125%.

Subscriptions worth BD 53.923 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 9th April 2025 and matures on 9th July 2025, is 5.27% compared to 5.20 of the previous issue on 12th March 2025.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.288 (BH000134M945) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.