Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 133%.

Subscriptions worth BD 66.407 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 10th September 2025 and matures on 10th December 2025, is 5.10% compared to 5.39 of the previous issue on 13th August 2025.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.293 (BH000P4254L0) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.