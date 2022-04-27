Manama, Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been fully subscribed by 100%.

Subscriptions worth BD 26 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 5th May 2022 and matures on 3rd November 2022, is 2.34% equivalent of the previous issue on 7th April 2022.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.201 (BH0003K42062) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

