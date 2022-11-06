Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announced that it has obtained the “ISO 27001/2013” certification for Information Security Management issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), after fulfilling all requirements relating to the international standard and achieving the highest level of competency in the application of information security policies and procedures.

On this occasion, Governor Rasheed Al-Maraj received the CBB’s Information Security team, in the presence of Deputy Governor Sh. Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Executive Director of Corporate Services, Mr. Yousif Rashed Al Fadhel, and Director of Information Technology Directorate, Mr. Tariq Mohammed Al Alawi. The Governor expressed his praise for this achievement and the Bahraini competencies that worked towards it, stressing the CBB’s keenness in adopting the best information security standards to support its regulatory and supervisory role in the banking and financial sector.

-Ends-