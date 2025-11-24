Manama, Bahrain: The Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) Equal Opportunities Committee held its third meeting for 2025, chaired by Sh. Shaikha Khalifa Al Khalifa, Director of Finance and Chair of the Equal Opportunities Committee at CBB.

During the meeting, Sh. Shaikha Khalifa Al Khalifa, Director of Finance at CBB and Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Committee underscored CBB’s commitment to empower local talent and enhance the role of women, in accordance with the Supreme Council for Women’s broader efforts to promote gender balance.

Moreover, the committee highlighted the importance of HRH Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa Global Award for Women’s Empowerment and discussed its action plan for initiatives, events and meetings related to equal opportunities and supporting women’s needs.