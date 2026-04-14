Manama, Bahrain - This week’s BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 146%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 16th April 2026, and the maturity date is 15th April 2027.

The weighted average rate of interest is 5.12% compared to 5.04% of the previous issue on 19th March 2026.

The approximate average price for the issue was 95.074% with the lowest accepted price being 94.914%.

This is issue No. 139 (ISIN BH0008462366) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.