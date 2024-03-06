Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Cayan Group, in partnership with Hilton, today announced the opening of the first Hampton by Hilton hotel in Saudi Arabia.

Featuring 201 guest rooms, Hampton by Hilton Sharma aims to deliver a seamless stay marked by the brand’s core values, bringing guests thoughtfully designed rooms, reliable service and enhanced comfort, along with a complimentary hot breakfast and a fully equipped fitness centre.

The project was completed shortly after 12 months from the start of construction, showcasing exceptional collaboration among the partners to support the growing demand for value-driven accommodation. The opening of Hampton by Hilton Sharma is ideal for delegations and partners visiting this new area. It is within 20 minutes from NEOM Bay Airport and two hours from the main regional airport in Tabuk. Centred around a flexible and sustainable design, the property deploys smart systems to increase energy efficiency.

Ahmed Alhatti, Chairman of Cayan Group, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening the doors of Hampton by Hilton Sharma, and proud of a successful partnership with Hilton. We believe the collective and shared knowledge will give an outstanding hotel experience to the immediate demand.

Pauline Wilson, Vice President, Focused Service Operations, EMEA, said: “We are very excited to debut the Hampton by Hilton brand in Saudi Arabia with the opening of Hampton by Hilton Sharma. The opening signifies the growth of our focused service portfolio across the Kingdom and the wider region, fueled by a growing demand for quality, value-driven accommodation options. We look forward to welcoming guests to the property as we continue to provide a reliable and friendly service.”

Hampton by Hilton Sharma joins Hilton’s growing collection of 18 operational hotels across the Kingdom, with more than 60 additional properties in the pipeline. The property is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme for Hilton’s 22 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that offers a combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

To book a stay or learn more about Hilton’s upcoming Saudi Arabia destinations, visit www.hilton.com.