

Cavendish Maxwell, an independent firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants in the Middle East, has appointed Jed Wolfe as Regional Director. From their recently opened office in Manama, Jed will lead business growth across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Commenting on the appointment Chris Taylor, Group CEO said:

“We are delighted to have Jed on board to grow our existing business in Oman along with new jurisdictions like Bahrain. With his extensive knowledge and experience in the industry, he is well equipped to successfully expand our presence across the GCC. Jed will be instrumental in exploring new market opportunities and identifying demand for new service lines to support clients on the ground. His appointment supports our strategic objective to continue our expansion and to provide exceptional property services across the region.”

Jed has 25 years of experience within the real estate industry and has held senior management positions for global property companies in the UK, KSA and Qatar. His expertise spans investment acquisitions and disposals, property and asset management, valuation and development consultancy for all property types and asset classes. Jed has worked closely with diverse businesses, including financial institutions, government and private entities, sovereign wealth funds and real estate funds. He is a certified valuer with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the Bahrain Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Jed Wolfe said:

“I am thrilled to be part of the team at Cavendish Maxwell and excited about setting up operations in a dynamic market like Bahrain. With the recent implementation of RERA’s Bahrain Valuation Standard (BVS) and other supportive government initiatives to regulate the real estate market, we see lots of opportunities here. As a leading regional service provider, we are ready to extend our tailored services from Manama where we recently opened an office to service clients in Bahrain.”

The new office has a diversified team of local and international talent, and with support from the regional network and head office in Dubai, will offer clients a wide range of property services including specialist valuation, property management and owners association advisory.