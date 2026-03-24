Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based, leading real estate advisory and property consultancy, Cavendish Maxwell, today announced a strategic partnership with global integrated facilities management and asset operations company, International Real Estate Partners (IREP), to bridge the gap between asset strategy and operational delivery across the full lifecycle of built assets.

The partnership brings together Cavendish Maxwell’s expertise in property valuation, building consultancy, and development advisory with IREP’s global experience in integrated facilities management, operational performance and asset optimisation. Through the collaboration, Cavendish Maxwell and IREP reinforce their positions as trusted advisors to organisations seeking solutions that connect strategy, governance and operational performance.

Cavendish Maxwell and IREP will deliver coordinated advisory and operational solutions that support asset owners, government authorities, master developers and institutional investors in achieving sustainable, long-term asset performance. Large-scale asset owners increasingly face challenges caused by fragmented delivery models where advisory services, project delivery, and operational management are handled separately. The new partnership addresses this disconnect by creating a unified framework that aligns strategic decisions with operational outcomes, helping clients reduce risk, improve efficiency and maximise long-term asset value.

Nick Witty, Group Chief Executive Officer, Cavendish Maxwell, said: “With demand for integrated, lifecycle-driven asset strategies on the increase, we are delighted to join forces with IREP as part of our continued growth strategy and commitment to further enhancing the services we provide to customers. Today’s complex portfolios need alignment across the entire asset lifecycle. By integrating operational considerations into early-stage advisory and development planning enables, we enable our clients to make better-informed decisions – with greater confidence – knowing that operational realities are embedded from the outset.”

Kenny McCrae, Chairman & CEO, IREP added: “Too often, asset strategies are developed in isolation from the realities of day-to-day operations. This partnership is about changing that. By bringing together Cavendish Maxwell’s advisory expertise with IREP’s operational experience, we are creating a partnership that ensures strategic decisions translate into measurable performance on the ground. Our goal is simple: to help asset owners make decisions that not only look right on paper but deliver long-term value in practice.”

The partnership will initally focus on supporting government entities, master developers, institutional investors and large portfolio owners across the Middle East and Africa, particularly those managing complex, mission-critical or multi-asset environments. Clients will benefit from:

Integrated asset advisory and operational planning delivered through a co-ordinated partnership

Improved transition from development and acquisition into operational management

Greater transparency across asset performance, lifecycle planning and governance

Long-term optimisation strategies designed to protect and enhance asset value

Media contact: Rebecca Rees at rebecca@rebecomms.com

About Cavendish Maxwell (www.cavendishmaxwell.com)

Cavendish Maxwell is one of the Middle East’s leading real estate advisory groups and property consultants, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Kuwait City, Muscat and Riyadh. The company is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and offers the full range of property-related services, including valuation, strategic advisory, research, project and building consultancy and investment and commercial agency expertise. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional service, Cavendish Maxwell has established itself as a trusted advisor in the regional real estate market.

About International Real Estate Partners (IREP) (https://irepartners.com)

IREP is a global integrated facilities management and asset operations company delivering technology-led, sustainable solutions across diverse sectors and geographic regions.