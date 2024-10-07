Cathay Pacific, operating from its home hub, Hong Kong, is giving customers from Saudi Arabia an exciting opportunity to explore its new direct service from Riyadh to Hong Kong with the launch of a limited-time companion offer; tickets are sponsored by Hong Kong International Airport.

Applicable to the first 1,000 bookings, customers can enjoy the offer when purchasing two Economy class return tickets from Riyadh to Hong Kong before 31 October 2024 for travel between 28 October 2024 and 29 March 2025 with a minimum travel duration of two days and a maximum of seven days.

The companion offer complements Cathay Pacific’s expanding network in the Middle East, with its Riyadh-Hong Kong service to commence on 28 October 2024. Set to offer more travel options and greater convenience for customers travelling between Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, the new service aims to enhance Hong Kong’s connectivity with this important region while promoting opportunities for business, trade, and tourism.

Saudi-based customers looking to take advantage of the offer can start planning their trip to Hong Kong, a diverse destination home to a wide variety of culinary experiences, arts and cultural attractions, and exceptional shopping options. With culturally significant festivals held throughout the year, the city boasts a range of iconic landmarks, entertainment experiences and natural beauty that is just waiting to be explored, making it an ideal place to visit this winter.

Cathay Pacific will operate three return flights per week between Hong Kong and Riyadh using its modern Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. The flight schedule for the service is as follows (all times local, subject to regulatory approval):

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Days of Operation CX647 Hong Kong (HKG) Riyadh (RUH) 15:05 20:15 Monday, Thursday, Saturday CX648 Riyadh (RUH) Hong Kong (HKG) 22:15 11:10+1 Monday, Thursday, Saturday

To redeem the companion offer, customers can enter the promo code SAFLY2HKG when booking round-trip Economy class tickets on Cathay Pacific’s official website. The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to ticket availability. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit www.cathaypacific.com.

​About Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific is the premium and home airline of Hong Kong with over seven decades of history, and is a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. The Cathay Group also comprises low-cost carrier HK Express and express all-cargo carrier Air Hong Kong, connecting people and cargo around the world. Cathay Pacific is a member of the Swire Group and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE). For more information, please visit www.cathaypacific.com.