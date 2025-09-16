Dubai, UAE – CASHPLUS, a leading Moroccan fintech and financial services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with PayPal, the global digital payments platform. The collaboration introduces a faster, simpler, and fully digital solution for Moroccan users to withdraw their PayPal funds in local currency.

Through the partnership, PayPal users in Morocco can instantly withdraw their balances in Moroccan Dirhams (MAD) via the CASHPLUS Mobile app, with no need for branch visits, paperwork, or intermediaries. This exclusive feature makes CASHPLUS the only provider in Morocco to offer digital PayPal withdrawals, enabling freelancers, entrepreneurs, creators, and e-commerce sellers in the country, a frictionless financial experience directly from their mobile phones.

“At PayPal, we believe financial services should be digital first, accessible, inclusive, and designed for how people live and work today,” said Otto Williams, Senior Vice President, Regional Head and General Manager for Middle East and Africa at PayPal. “Our partnership with CASHPLUS brings that vision to life in Morocco offering users an all-in-one wallet experience that makes withdrawing PayPal earnings faster, simpler, and entirely branch-free. Whether they’re running an online store or freelancing for global clients, users can now manager local and international finances seamlessly from a single app.”

With over 18 million internet users and a booming digital economy, Morocco is rapidly becoming a hub for digital innovation. As the country’s digital payments market is projected to grow from USD $14.29 billion in 2025 to over $35 billion by 2030[1], the CASHPLUS and PayPal partnership is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the nation’s digital financial infrastructure.

The new offering not only simplifies access to global income but also supports the goals of Morocco’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy, which aims to bring 75% of the adult population into the formal financial system by 2030. The ability to instantly cash out earnings from global platforms like PayPal. without needing a foreign bank account, addresses a long-standing gap for Morocco’s growing digital workforce.

Nabil Amar, President of the CASHPLUS Group added: “This partnership with PayPal is a key milestone in our mission to democratize access to global financial services. By enabling instant, secure withdrawals in MAD, we’re empowering Morocco’s digital generation with the autonomy, speed, and simplicity they expect — all within a single app.”

This partnership further reflects PayPal’s broader strategy to expand its footprint across the Middle East and Africa through localized, impact-driven collaborations that connect more people to the global digital economy, seamlessly, securely, and in real time.

About CASHPLUS

CASHPLUS is a leading Moroccan fintech company and a licensed payment institution by Bank Al Maghrib. Established to provide a wide range of financial and para-financial services, CASHPLUS has become a trusted name in the industry. CASHPLUS is committed to providing fast, secure, and convenient financial solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customers. The company also offers specialized services for businesses, such as CASHPLUS Payment for diversifying payment methods and CASHPLUS Collect for daily revenue collection. For more information, please visit CASHPLUS' website.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. The company creates innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure. PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

[1] https://www.statista.com/outlook/fmo/payments/morocco?currency=USD