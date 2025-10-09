Cartier, in collaboration with Dubai Duty Free, has expanded its presence at Dubai International Airport (DXB) with the opening of a second boutique in Terminal 3, Concourse A on September 25th . Recognized as one of the world’s leading transit hubs, DXB offers a dynamic environment for travelers to discover the Maison’s timeless creations through an elevated boutique experience. This expansion reinforces Cartier’s multi-terminal strategy and further strengthens its presence in key international airports worldwide.

Strengthening Cartier’s Presence Across DXB’s Key Concourses

As of today, Cartier has two airport boutiques at DXB, both opened in collaboration with Dubai Duty Free.

With the newly unveiled boutique in Concourse A complementing the existing boutique in Concourse B, the dual location creates a cohesive presence across the airport’s key concourses. The boutique in Concourse A stands out with its sophisticated retail setting, offering an elevated experience that reflects Cartier's timeless elegance.

“We’re proud to once again collaborate with Dubai Duty Free to open our second boutique at DXB. This strategic location, alongside our existing boutique in Concourse B, allows us to create a cohesive presence and engage with an even more diverse clientele. We look forward to welcoming travelers at DXB to the universe of Cartier, with a space that uniquely encapsulates the spirit and essence of Dubai,” said Virginie Martignac, Global Travel Retail Director at Cartier.

A Celebration of Dubai’s Culture and Identity

Paying tribute to Dubai’s unique identity, the boutique blends Cartier’s timeless elegance with the city’s rich landscape and its modern architectural brilliance. Fronted by the iconic Cartier gilded façade, the interior features a focus wall inspired by Dubai’s skyline and showcases Cartier’s iconic panther motif, crafted in intricate wood marquetry. The VIP salon features a wall dedicated to the Tamarix aphylla, a resilient wild plant deeply rooted in the history of the United Arab Emirates, celebrating the richness of its flora. Together, these distinct elements create an immersive environment where Cartier’s craftsmanship meets the spirit of Dubai, inviting travelers to discover a curated collection of signature jewelry, timepieces, fragrances, and leather goods.

“Dubai Duty Free is very pleased to offer passengers travelling from Terminal 3 the opportunity to shop in Cartier’s new boutique in Concourse A. The boutique enhances the luxury offering in Concourse A and also stands as a testament to the strong partnership between Cartier and Dubai Duty Free. Following the success of the Concourse B boutique, which opened in February 2022, we are confident this new addition will offer the same exceptional customer experience,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director at Dubai Duty Free.

About Cartier

A reference in the world of luxury, Cartier, whose name is synonymous with open-mindedness and curiosity, stands out with its creations and reveals beauty wherever it may lie. Jewelry, high jewelry, watchmaking and fragrances, leather goods and accessories: Cartier’s creations symbolize the convergence between exceptional craftsmanship and a timeless signature. Cartier is part of the Richemont Group and has a worldwide presence through its network of flagships and boutiques, authorized retail partners, and online.

www.cartier.com

About Dubai Duty Free

Dubai Duty Free, now in its 42nd year of operation, has grown into one of the biggest single travel retail operators in the world. Employing nearly 6,000 people, the operation has consistently raised the benchmark for airport retailing, and it continues to grow. Operating around 40,000 sqm of retail space across Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports, Dubai Duty Free has continued its investment in the development and expansion of its retail offer.

For more information visit www.dubaidutyfree.com

