Doha, Qatar – Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university, recently honored 186 students for remarkable grades achieved in the fall 2024 semester. Within this cohort were 38 first-years, 39 sophomores, 51 juniors, and 58 seniors.

The CMU-Q Dean’s List ceremony takes place twice a year to celebrate academic achievements by students in the previous semester. The dean of CMU-Q, Michael Trick, reflected on these accomplishments and the significance of this commemoration.

“Gathering together the CMU-Q community to celebrate these academic milestones is always a highlight of the semester,” he said. “This ceremony honors the hard work of our students, and encourages continued excellence for the remainder of their studies and beyond.”

First-year students honored on the fall 2024 Dean’s List include: Aljori Abdulla, Adam Abu Ghaida, Rashid Al-Adbah, Mohammed Al-Ali, Muhammad Albukhari, Yaser Aljamal, Habiba Almosallam, Haya Al Qatami, Maya Al-Taji, Mirabbos Anorqulov, Rasha Arabi, Mohammad Arif, Mikiyas Assefa, Sherkhan Bakdaulet, David Andrei Bratu, Sun Choi, Aya Elgosrani, Mohamed Elosta, Nour Hamdan, Iroda Ibrohimova, Salma Kashlan, Cas Leadbetter, Anish Lohani, Reem Mahmoud, Madina Mirzatayeva, Juwaher Naqadan, Uwais Peerbhai, Chenyu Qiu, Ze Ru, Belard Rutayisire, Ragad Sadaqa, Tala Sadaqa, Furqan Saeed, Azhardika Syahputra, Xiao Tan, Asilbek Toshpulatov, Hangyi Wen, and Kinley Yangzom.

Sophomore honorees on the fall 2024 Dean’s List are: Yousef Abu Dayeh, Kehinde Adeogun, Ameera Ahmedullah, Moza Al Fahad, Fatima Al-Kharaz, Haneen Al-khuzaei, Asmaa Al-Kuwari, Souad Al Mana, Mohamed Al-Mannai, Muneera Al Mansoor, Leen Almeadadi, Lujain Almulaifi, Ghada Al-Naimi, Sidra Al Sabbagh, Abdulrahman Al-Taweel, Fatima Al-Thani, Mohammed Al-Thani, Ariunbolor Amgalanbaatar, Anurag Aryal, Dion Baldsing, Maya Barghouti, Alina Barmagambetova, Rawan El Ghali, Nada El-Mestkawy, Firdavs Fayzillaev, Bel Ami Gisage Warakoze, Salman Hajizada, Lajeen Hasna, Diyorbek Ibragimov, Ebil Jacob, Mironshokh Kalandarov, Ravin Kumar, Zahera Mahmud, Eman Masood, Salma Qubbaj, Abdulrahman Shaar, Mohamed Waiel Shikfa, Mekal Tbaa, and Maryia Zhukava.

Junior honorees on the fall 2024 Dean’s list include: Abdallah Abdaljalil, Aya Abdel Hamid, Jana Abdelmaguid, Muhammed Rayyan Ahmed, Khalid Al-Abdulla, Nasser Alansari, Aisha Al Attiyah, Saja Al Balushi, Fatima Al-Haddad, Maeda H.S. Al -Haidar, Salma Al Hardan, Abdulla Al Hemaidi, Latifa Al Hitmi, Al Anoud Al Khulaifi, Haya Al Kubaisi, Noora Al Kuwari, Salwa Al-Kuwari, Ruba Al Mahmoud, Abdulaziz Al Mannai, Deema Al-Mohanadi, Ahmad Al-Obaidan, Jawaher Khaled Alsayed, Nour Alseaf, Moza Al Thani, Safa Amin, Seckhen Ariel Andrade Cuellar, Sheentaro Borras, Julia Nicole Castillo, Enoch Luis Catuncan, Nikoloz Devidze, Gana Elnajjar, Mohamed Elsayed, Jingxiang Gao, Fatou Gueye, Aditya Gupta, Zeina Halawa, Hiba Hamad, Mohamed Hassaneen, Ulpan Kaiyrbayeva, Reem Kensouh, Omar Khalaf, Sarra Khelifi, Rediet Lemma, Jade Mathias, Zhansaya Matkenova, Azizjon Samandarov, Akniyet Serikbay, Mahnoor Sethi, Retaj Sharaf, Ashwaq Taib, Sunaya Upadhyay and Jemal Velihanova.

Seniors honored on the fall 2024 Dean’s List are: Aziza Abugaliyeva, Mariam Afifi, Mohammed Al-Ali, Hadeel Alansari, Aldana Al Disi, Amna Alhetmi, Talal Ali, Haya Al-Kaabi, Aisha Al-Khaldi, Noor Al-Majid, Lujain Al Mansoori, Mohammed Al Mansouri, Maimoonah Al-Mashhadani, Al Dana Al-Naemi, Majed Alnama, Almaha Alnassr, Aya Al Sabahi, Salman Al-Saigh, Sara Al-Saloos, Saif Al Suwaidi, Najoud Al-Talib, Alanoud Al Thani, Mohammad Annan, Eman Ansar, Shahad Astaneh, Omar Salah A.H. Bahzad, Boushra Bendou, Thang Bui-Nguyen, Davit Charkviani, Phat Diep, Job Dufitumukiza, Piadora El-Chanti, Mohamad El Ghali, Sarim Faraz, Mukhammadjon Gafurov, Lolwa Ibrahim, Adithya Jaganathan, Ha Le, Ranim Mohomad, Jullia Andrei Montejo, Sara Mubarak, Reem Muhammed Hashir, Nour Nasrallah, Iman Ouzzani, Md Azmain Adib Pahlowan, Nizar Radi, Maryam Rahmatullah, Aziza Rustamova, Raman Saparkhan, Anushka Satpute, Afomia Seyoum, Abeeha Shoaib, Abdulbosit Shukhratbekov, Sejal Sanil Tangoor, Muaz Topal, Fatima Yousaf, and Mohamed Zahir.

