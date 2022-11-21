Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– CARMA won three gold, three silver, and four bronze awards amounting to ten wins at the prestigious AMEC Global Communications Effectiveness Awards 2022. The leading media intelligence firm was recognised for its global work in partnership with automotive client Honda, banking institution HSBC, Dubai Police and Tourism Ireland.

Notable highlights included four awards in a single category – the ‘step change award’ for the best improvement of a measurement journey - where CARMA took home two golds with HSBC and Honda, and two silvers with Dubai Police and Tourism Ireland. CARMA also won a gold award in the ‘best multi-market reporting’ category with HSBC across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Richard Bagnall, CARMA’s Co-Managing Partner and CEO of Europe and the Americas, said, “These awards are a testament to the wonderful year we’ve had, partnering with ambitious companies who are all blazing a trail in PR and communications measurement. We are fortunate to work with our client partners across a variety of sectors pushing the needle in PR and who want to strategically demonstrate the impact of their amazing work in a meaningful manner.”

In addition to the main category awards, AMEC each year bestows its highest honor, the Don Bartholomew Award, to an individual for outstanding service to the communications measurement and evaluation industry. This year marked a doubly special moment for CARMA as Bagnall was named winner of this award for his leadership and achievements in raising the standards of PR measurement and evaluation in the industry.

Mazen Nahawi, Co-Managing Partner and Group CEO at CARMA, commented on Bagnall’s win, “This is AMEC’s most distinguished individual award and an incredibly well-deserved recognition for Richard. I am full of praise for his meaningful contribution to our clients and for the PR industry as a whole on a global level.”

The AMEC awards are a 20-year-old global awards program, held in London, that recognize and celebrate exceptional work. They showcase the importance of research, measurement, insights and analytics in PR and communications.

CARMA’s results in the 2022 AMEC Awards

Individual award

CARMA's Co-Managing Partner Richard Bagnall has been awarded the Don Bartholomew Award for outstanding service to the communication measurement and evaluation industry

HSBC (3 awards)

Step change award for the best improvement of a measurement journey category (Gold): Getting Results: how an integrated measurement program, built from scratch, changed how HSBC reports its earnings

Most effective planning, research and evaluation of a Diversity and Inclusion Program (Silver): Trust transparency: how a commitment to the findings of measurement opened up HSBC’s D&I communications"

Best use of measurement for a single event or campaign (Bronze): Transition transformation: how a COP26 measurement program reshaped the way HSBC communicates about climate worldwide



Honda (2 awards)

Step change award for the best improvement of a measurement journey category (Gold): The ongoing journey to meaningful measurement and evaluation with Honda

Best multi-market reporting (Gold): On the road to meaningful multi-market measurement and evaluation



Dubai Police (3 awards)

Step change award for the best improvement of a measurement journey category (Silver): Dubai Police’s Measurement Journey: From Planning, and Execution, to Measuring Success

Most effective planning, research and evaluation in the public and not for profit sectors (Bronze): Demonstrating World Police Summit Success with the AMEC Framework

Most effective planning, research and evaluation: Middle East and Africa (Bronze): Dubai Police’s Measurement Journey: From Planning, and Execution, to Measuring Success



Tourism Ireland (2 awards)

Step change award for the best improvement of a measurement journey category (Silver): Travelling in the right direction: Tourism Ireland’s Measurement Maturity journey

Best multi-market reporting (Bronze): Travelling in the right direction: Tourism Ireland’s Measurement Maturity journey



-Ends-

For more information, please contact Brazen MENA at carma@brazenmena.com

About CARMA

CARMA is the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider. Established in 1984, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 brands and organisations across the world.

We offer the most comprehensive monitoring services and integrated primary market research for our clients, bringing clarity and insight to the complex media landscape across print, broadcast, online and social media, to empower organisations to make better business decisions and demonstrate ROI.

Led by Co-Managing Partners – former FIBEP Chair Mazen Nahawi and former AMEC Chair Richard Bagnall – and with over 600 employees across five continents and 19 countries, CARMA’s unparalleled expertise, technology and client service makes it the first-choice media intelligence provider for any organisation looking to measure and prove the value of their public relations.

Discover CARMA’s suite of solutions, technology, our global team of experts, and the work we do.

www.carma.com