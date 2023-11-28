CARMA’s success was across multiple categories, including Best Multi-market Reporting, Most Impactful Client Recommendations and Research and Measurement Large Team (Organisation) of the Year.

CARMA Insights Consultants Orla Graham and Jennifer Sanchis won both of the individual awards, with Orla recognised as Executive Professional and Jennifer as Young Professional of the Year.

United Arab Emirates: Global media monitoring technology and consulting company CARMA brought home the gold at AMEC’s Global Measurement Effectiveness Awards with 16 wins - an unprecedented 11 golds, four silver, and one bronze award.

Taking home the innovation award for new measurement methods, CARMA’s See Think Do Methodology won gold at this year's awards ceremony. Also named AMEC’s large communications, research, and measurement organisation of the year, CARMA invested $2m in an ‘Insights Hackathon’ to create and test new services with their data scientists and insight leaders. CARMA is also delivering over 20% growth globally with new approaches and product offerings, constantly adapting to changing market needs.

Driving impact for BMW Group Asia, CARMA won gold for best evaluation on a small budget. The media monitoring and analytics company also won the best first steps on a measurement journey and the most effective planning, research, and evaluation in APAC.

For their work with Honda, CARMA drove insight success for the Japanese multinational conglomerate, winning gold for best-multi-market reporting and best use of measurement for storytelling. CARMA and Honda also won gold for most effective planning, research, and evaluation in Europe and most impactful client recommendations from a measurement study.

In the Special Awards category, Orla Graham, Insights Consultant at CARMA, won gold for the Executive Professional of the Year award alongside Jennifer Sanchis, Insights Consultant, who also won gold for Young Professional of the Year.

For the silver awards, CARMA and Honda took home the best use of integrated communication measurement / research award, the most effective planning, research, and evaluation in consumer communications, along with the best use of measurement for Honda’s EV launch campaign.

CARMA was also shortlisted for the most effective planning, research, and evaluation in the Middle East and Africa’s region for their work with the Moroccan Tourism Sector and the World Cup, taking home the silver award in this category. Finally, the technology and consulting company also took home the bronze award for most effective planning, research, and evaluation in the Middle East and Africa for their approach to the political crisis with 9marketing.

Richard Bagnall, CEO and global co-managing partner of Europe and the Americas at CARMA said: “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised for our hard work measuring what matters to clients and helping them demonstrate their impact and value. Given the current economic climate, measuring the value of PR and communications has never been more important. Budgets are getting harder to justify and demand from stakeholders is higher, so research and analytics are essential for PRs to make effective, evidence-based decisions. Congratulations to all at CARMA whose hard work has helped us achieve this great success.”

Mazen, Nahawi, founder and group CEO at CARMA, said: “CARMA is committed to offering simple data and actionable insights to clients globally. I’m extremely pleased we are recognised for delivering customised reports, real-time corporate reputation management and insights consulting in many markets. With our successful office launch in Indonesia, 20% turnover growth globally, and 90% client retention rate, these awards celebrate the team’s hard work to strengthen our industry position. I look forward to what the next year brings as we continue to advocate for best-practice measurement and data-driven marketing programs.”

CARMA is a leading provider of research and communication evaluation services. By combining technology and human expertise, CARMA integrates mainstream and social media intelligence, market research, and expert-led analysis to help organisations plan, refine and measure the impact of their communications.

