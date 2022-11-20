Manama, Bahrain – Cityview Real Estate Development has signed an exclusive agreement with Carlton Real Estate to market the Cityview project in the Seef District. The agreement was signed by Cityview Chairman, Maysan Al-Maskati and Carlton Real Estate Head of Business, Ali Al Gasra in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Cityview project, a residential tower in the Seef District near Dana Mall, comprises a total of 88 apartments ranging in size from 60 square meters to 170 square meters, offering amenities such as a gym, health club and swimming pool dedicated to the residents.

“We are pleased to announce that Carlton Real Estate has been appointed exclusively to market Cityview project,” said Al-Maskati. “We are confident that this collaboration will contribute to the success of this prestigious project since it provides high-quality luxury apartments in the heart of Seef District,” he said.

“We are honored to be given the trust to market Cityview project, which is located in a vital area,” said Al Gasra. “To own an apartment at Cityview project is a profitable investment due to its strategic location, which is neighbored by a number of shopping malls and other services,” he said.

Carlton Real Estate Company signed several agreements this year to market real estate projects across Bahrain. Carlton will showcase exclusive real-estate projects in the company’s booth at Cityscape Exhibition, a key regional real estate exhibition. Real-estate Participation at this international exhibition is an ideal opportunity to connect with local, regional, and global investors.

Carlton Real Estate was established in 1996 and is a certified broker with RERA-Bahrain license that offer a wide range of services to corporate and individual clients throughout the Kingdom of Bahrain, including buying, selling, renting, and project marketing as well as real estate evaluations and consultants.

-Ends-