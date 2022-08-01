Carlton real estate announced the change and development of its logo, and the launch of a new branding, after 26 years of success in Kingdom of Bahrain. The launch of the new branding confirms the company's position in the Bahraini market, and the company's continuous desire for renewal and development.

On this occasion, Carlton management said: The new company's new branding expresses the future aspirations and visions, and we chose our new logo based on three principles: strong communication, flexibility, and customer happiness. These are the company's principles that it strives to achieve on an ongoing basis.

They added, "The new identity symbolizes a smiling and conversational building, as an expression of the strength of communication that characterizes our real estate brokers, while the smile symbolizes happiness, positivity and simplicity in dealing with our customers, while the bow indicates flexibility in dealing with all customers, whatever their real estate needs."

Also, they mentioned that the new branding logo was created by a Bahraini designer, and it is come in line with the new marketing strategy.

Carlton is a Bahraini real estate brokerage company, established in 1996. It is an approved broker with a license from RERA. It provides a wide range of services to individual and corporate clients throughout the Kingdom of Bahrain, including buying, selling, renting, project marketing, real estate valuation and real estate consultancy.

