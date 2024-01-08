The largest spend on Careem DineOut was $20,420 at MyGovindas in the UAE. The customer saved $2,994 on Diwali gift boxes!

Dubai, UAE: Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, revealed today the most interesting customer trends from 2023. The Careem Everything App provides over 20 digital services in the UAE and is available in ten countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-Founder of Careem, stated: "Careem’s purpose is to simplify lives and we’re doing this by helping people win back time and save money through our Everything App. In 2023 we simplified everyday mobility, delivery and payments for our customers, Captains and restaurant partners while introducing new services such as international remittance from the UAE to India and Pakistan, Careem DineOut, and cinema ticket bookings. We’re thankful to the millions of people that rely on Careem for their essential needs and are excited to deliver even more convenience in 2024.”

Careem Plus and Careem DineOut

Careem Plus members saved over $19 million - benefiting from free delivery on food and grocery orders, 10% cashback on Careem and Hala rides, unlimited free Careem Bike rides, discounts of up to 20% on home cleaning and laundry, and discounts of up to 50% on dining bills through Careem DineOut.

The largest spend on Careem DineOut was $20,420 at MyGovindas in the UAE. The customer saved over $2,994 on Diwali gift boxes (that’s 580x the Careem Plus monthly subscription!)

The most popular restaurant for Careem DineOut diners was Vietnamese Foodies - and the most popular Date Night spot was Reif Kushiyaki.

Careem Food

In 2023, Careem Food served delicious meals to over 1.4 million people across the region.

1.1 million burgers were delivered to customers.

One customer in Saudi Arabia relied heavily on Careem Food, ordering 1,400+ meals (almost 4 orders a day!), and spending $28,500 throughout the year on food orders!

For the second year running, the largest group order was from Cafe Bateel, this time for a $480 five-course Valentine's Day meal with Valentine's truffles and dates in Saudi Arabia.

Al Baik retained its title as the most popular restaurant for food delivery in Saudi Arabia for the third year running.

Jordan’s most popular meal was the Double Arabi Chicken Shawarma from Shawerma 3a Saj, but the most popular shawarma across the region was the beef shawarma.

Careem Food recorded an 80% increase in healthy food orders in the UAE.

Quik Groceries

Quik Groceries delivered 1.76 million super fast grocery orders to happy customers in 2023.

The largest single Quik Groceries order was worth $2,042 from a customer who purchased the new iPhone 15 and an Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The highest number of orders by a single customer throughout the year was a whopping 473!

The fastest delivery time was 1 minute, and the distance from the Quik dark store to the customer was just 500 meters.

The most popular delivery time was between 7 pm and 9 pm (Quik Groceries has your back for those late night orders!)

The most ordered items were water and bananas. The weight of bananas ordered in 2023 was the equivalent of over 1,000 gorillas. Customers ordered enough drinking water to fill an olympic swimming pool.

Careem Pay

Careem Pay simplified financial services for 770,808 customers across the region, enabling them to manage money, settle bills, and make seamless transactions both within and beyond the app.

The most popular day to send money to India and Pakistan through Careem Pay’s new international remittance service was the last Thursday of the month.

One customer sent $76,389 to Pakistan throughout the year.

The fastest remittance transfer was just 16 seconds, for a transfer from the UAE to India.

One customer spent $60,288 on bills paid through Careem Pay in 2023 (that’s over $5,000 in bills per month!)

Careem Rides

More than 70 million ride-hailing trips were completed across the region which translates to more than 800 million kilometers traveled. That's further than Jupiter!

Careem simplifies everyday mobility, and this applies to trips with a few kilometers or 950 kilometers! That was the longest trip requested through Careem in 2023. Phew... Talk about preparing a playlist for a long ride!

The top three most popular airports for Careem Rides (in no particular order) were Dubai International Airport , Riyadh International Airport, and Jeddah International Airport.

The most popular intercity route was between Dubai and Sharjah.

Customers in Dubai, Riyadh and Amman were most likely to leave items behind in a ride booked on Careem. For the second year running, one of the strangest items left by riders was a bridal dress! Riders also left behind a pillow, a ring, and a hair wig.

Careem Bike

In the first month following the launch of Careem Bike in Madinah Saudi Arabia, nearly 2,000 customers traveled almost 60,000 kilometers across the city.

The most active Careem Bike rider completed 4,357 trips throughout the year in the UAE, mostly to deliver orders from the restaurant he works for in JLT. The second most active rider completed 2,288 trips, also in the UAE and mostly for his commute to work.

The longest bike ride in 2023 was by an adventure seeker riding for 5 hours and 38 minutes from the Al Qudra station around the Al Qudra bike track.

Careem Bike users displaced a total of 1.29 million tons of carbon emissions, the equivalent of removing 361 cars off the road all year.

