Transfers are completed within 5–10 minutes, with a maximum limit of AED 150,000 per transaction for Türkiye and AED 36,000 for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Careem Plus members benefit from zero fees and exclusive member-only rates, turning remittances into a key financial advantage.



Dubai, UAE: Careem Pay, the digital payments platform within the Careem app, expands its remittance service to include Türkiye and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enabling residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to transfer money directly to bank accounts in both countries at competitive rates. The move strengthens Careem Pay’s growing footprint in the region’s remittance market, where it now facilitates transfers to more than 35 countries, including major corridors such as India, Pakistan, Europe, the UK, and Egypt.



Transfers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are deposited directly into recipients' bank accounts within 5 to 10 minutes offering customers a fast and secure way to send money. The service supports high-value transactions, with a maximum limit of AED 150,000 for transfers to Türkiye and AED 36,000 per transfer to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, catering to both everyday needs and larger financial commitments.

Careem Plus members enjoy zero fees and exclusive member rates when sending money abroad, transforming remittance from a routine task into a standout benefit that maximizes their savings on every transfer.

Mohammad El Saadi, VP of Careem Pay, said: "These two corridors were natural next steps for us, and each one reflects a different customer need. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, people want to know their money is moving securely and that trust matters as much as the speed. For Türkiye, slow transfers and uncertainty about when the money actually lands has been an issue. We're solving that with funds arriving in under 10 minutes. At a time when staying connected to family feels more important than ever, we want to make sure that's one less thing people have to worry about."

The expansion targets two key remittance dynamics: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a significant global remittance player with extensive cross-border money flows, supported by the government's Vision 2030 actively pushing to increase financial inclusion and the dominance of bank account transfers. For Türkiye, the market is primarily driven by an estimated 6.5 million Turkish citizens living abroad, with the UAE being a key host economy for high-order value transfers. Demand for fast, reliable transfers in this corridor is high, and Careem Pay is built to deliver exactly that.

UAE residents can begin using the new corridors by updating the Careem app and selecting ‘Pay’ from the home screen.



About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem has a presence in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

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