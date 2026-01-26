Cash pickup is now available in Lebanon through partnership with Whish Money at over 1,000 locations.

Cash pickup is now available in the Philippines at 14,750 locations, as well as improved transfers to Philippines wallets with direct GCash integration, delivering transfers in under 10 minutes.

Dubai, UAE - Careem Pay, the digital payments platform within the Careem app, expands its remittance service with three major launches: mobile wallet transfers to Egypt, cash pickup in Lebanon, and enhanced wallet and cash pickup services for the Philippines - making it easier than ever for UAE residents to support families and manage finances abroad.

Careem Pay facilitates money transfers to over 35 countries, including some of the largest remittance corridors like India, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, Canada, Europe, and the UK. The service offers a fast, secure way to support families and manage personal finances abroad, with some transfers completed in as little as seconds. Careem Plus members also enjoy exclusive rates on Careem Pay.

Customers can now transfer up to AED 8,000 per transaction to mobile wallets in Egypt, with money arriving within 30 minutes. Transfers are supported in Egyptian Pounds (EGP) directly to all major wallets, including Vodafone Cash, Orange Money, etisalat by e&, We Pay, and any wallet on the Meeza Network. For Lebanon, customers can send up to AED 8,000 per transaction for cash pickup in USD through Careem Pay's partnership with Whish Money, with beneficiaries able to collect cash at over 1,000 locations across Lebanon within minutes. For the Philippines, customers can transfer up to AED 6,000 for wallet transfers and AED 8,000 for cash pickup at 14,750 locations nationwide.

Mohammad El Saadi, VP of Careem Pay, commented: "We're excited to expand our remittance offering with services that address real customer needs. Egypt's mobile wallet adoption is soaring, especially among younger users. Lebanon's banking crisis means people need reliable ways to send USD for cash pickup. And for the Philippines, one of the world's largest remittance corridors, we've dramatically improved speed with our direct GCash integration while adding essential cash pickup options. From supporting families and covering school fees to managing financial commitments back home, we wanted to make cross-border transfers simpler, faster, and more affordable."

The UAE-Philippines corridor is estimated at approximately USD 3.5 billion annually, representing one of the world's largest remittance routes, with approximately 30% of transfers collected as cash. The UAE-Egypt remittance market is valued at approximately USD 8.1 billion annually. Lebanon faces unique challenges due to the ongoing liquidity crisis, with trust in traditional banking at an all-time low, making cash pickup services critical for over 2 million refugees and the broader unbanked population.

Careem Pay's mission is to simplify financial services in the region through a comprehensive payments platform that offers seamless P2P and international transfers, bill payments, and other digital wallet services.

To make an international money transfer through Careem Pay, download or open the latest version of the Careem app and select 'Pay' on the home screen. As a special offer, first-time users can get up to AED 500 cashback and enjoy zero fees on their first global transfer with code "WELCOME".

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

