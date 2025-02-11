Dubai, UAE: Careem is making Valentine’s Day planning effortless with a curated selection of dining, flowers, gifts, and pampering services - all available through the app. Running until February 14 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the campaign brings together everything needed for a romantic celebration in one place.

Valentine’s Day offers on Careem:

Fine dining with complimentary rides : Pre-book a table at Dubai’s top romantic spots through Careem DineOut, and unlock AED 100 in credit for your Careem Ride. Careem Plus members can enjoy up to 50% in savings and exclusive Buy One Get One Free (BOGOF) offers at Kenpai, Eataly at The Beach, June’s, Carnival by Tresind, Masti, REN Dubai, and more.

: Pre-book a table at Dubai’s top romantic spots through Careem DineOut, and unlock AED 100 in credit for your Careem Ride. Careem Plus members can enjoy up to 50% in savings and exclusive Buy One Get One Free (BOGOF) offers at Kenpai, Eataly at The Beach, June’s, Carnival by Tresind, Masti, REN Dubai, and more. Fresh flowers, delivered fast : Order fresh roses with ultra-fast delivery via Careem Groceries, or browse floral arrangements from top florists like Orchestra Flowers, GrandRose, Buyanyflowers, VolgaBlooms, Aiwa Flowers, BaF, Fellora, and Zlowers on Careem Shops.

: Order fresh roses with ultra-fast delivery via Careem Groceries, or browse floral arrangements from top florists like Orchestra Flowers, GrandRose, Buyanyflowers, VolgaBlooms, Aiwa Flowers, BaF, Fellora, and Zlowers on Careem Shops. Tech gifts at unbeatable prices, delivered in under an hour through Careem’s Quik Electronics: Phones: iPhone 15 Pro Max, 16, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold, and more from Xiaomi and Huawei - up to 42% off for Careem Plus members. Laptops: MacBooks and Mac accessories - up to 20% off. Tablets: iPads, Samsung, and Xiaomi - up to 10% off. Personal care: Dyson hair stylers, including AirWrap and Airstraight - 5% off for members. Gaming: Sony PlayStation, headsets, controllers, and accessories - 5% off for members. Wearables: Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 10, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and more from Huawei and Coros - up to 10% off for members.

delivered in under an hour through Careem’s Quik Electronics: Last-minute gifts & sweet treats : Find Valentine’s Day chocolates, desserts, teddy bears, greeting cards, wrapping paper, and more - delivered instantly via Careem Groceries and Shops.

: Find Valentine’s Day chocolates, desserts, teddy bears, greeting cards, wrapping paper, and more - delivered instantly via Careem Groceries and Shops. Salon & Spa experiences with cashback : Book three or more salon & spa services between February 10-28 and get 100% cashback. At-home pampering options include couples’ massages, aromatherapy, mani-pedis, facials, and Valentine’s glow-up packages.

: Book three or more salon & spa services between February 10-28 and get 100% cashback. At-home pampering options include couples’ massages, aromatherapy, mani-pedis, facials, and Valentine’s glow-up packages. At-home dining: For couples opting for an intimate celebration at home, Careem Food features a curated selection of gourmet dishes and romantic desserts perfect for a date night in.

To explore Careem’s Valentine’s Day offers, download or open the latest version of the app.

