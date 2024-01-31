Onboarding fee for Careem DineOut will be waived entirely

Restaurants can work with multiple other aggregators

Over 15,000 restaurants have joined Careem Food since 2020

Dubai, UAE - Careem, the region's leading multi-service app, announces a strategic partnership with the UAE Restaurants Group (UAERG), a federal entity acting on a national level as a voice for the restaurant industry.

Careem Food will provide a 50% discount on onboarding fees and offer AED 3,600 of complimentary advertising to UAERG member restaurants breaking exclusivity to join Careem Food. Careem will also waive the AED1,500 onboarding fee for UAERG member restaurants interested in joining ‘Careem DineOut’, Careem’s in-app F&B venue discovery and discounts platform.

Careem DineOut was launched in Dubai in 2023, allowing customers to discover F&B venues across Dubai using filters for locations, budgets, occasions, and cuisines. Customers can book a Careem ride to the venue, pay their dining bills, and avail discounts, all within the Careem app through DineOut. Careem Plus subscribers are eligible for exclusive discounts of up to 50% on dining bills at over 500 F&B venues, many of which are UAERG members, including Zuma, Amazonico, and REIF.

Jaskaran Singh, VP of Food at Careem, commented: “We’re thrilled to partner with UAE Restaurants Group to offer UAE restaurants a seamless and affordable onboarding experience to our state-of-the-art platform. This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting the local dining scene and delivering even more value to our restaurant partners and customers."

Mubarak Bin Fahad, Chairman, UAE Restaurants Group, commented, "We are delighted to join forces with Careem in this significant partnership, aimed at fostering growth and resilience within the UAE restaurant industry. This collaboration not only streamlines the onboarding process for our member restaurants but also demonstrates our commitment to creating opportunities for them to thrive in a dynamic market.”

Careem Food launched in 2020 in Dubai and now operates across the UAE, KSA, and Jordan. Careem Food has expanded to become one of the region’s leading food delivery platforms, with an extensive network of over 15,000 restaurant partners and flexible earning opportunities provided to thousands of delivery Captains. To sign up to Careem Food or Careem DineOut, please reach out to: partners.uae@careem.com

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

About UAE Restaurants Group

The UAE Restaurants Group (UAERG) is a distinguished collective of food and beverage industry professionals committed to advancing the culinary landscape in the UAE. As a not-for-profit entity, UAERG brings together some of the finest restaurant names, uniting under a common mission to elevate the Food and Beverage industry in the region.Our vision is to transform the UAE into a rapidly emerging gastronomical hub on a global stage. UAERG aspires to position the emirates as a paragon of innovation, creativity, and excellence in the realm of food and beverage destinations worldwide.

For those interested in becoming a part of this dynamic community, UAERG welcomes inquiries regarding membership and sponsorship. For more information, please contact us at sherine@uaerg.ae, and join us in shaping the future of the UAE's culinary landscape.

