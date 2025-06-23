Al Ain, UAE: Careem Food officially launches in Al Ain, bringing trusted and reliable food delivery to one of the UAE’s most culturally rooted cities. This marks yet another Careem service to launch in Al Ain following Careem Rides and Careem Pay, and signals the beginning of a broader expansion in the city, with plans to roll out additional services in the coming months.

Residents in Al Ain can now order from a wide range of beloved local spots like Eidan Mandi - available for delivery for the first time only on Careem Food. Other local and regional favorites including Blaban, Ladro Cafe, Al Baz, Freez, Qasr Al Mansaf, Just Burger, and more are also available through the app.

Careem’s entry into Al Ain comes at a time when the city remains underserved in the food delivery space, with limited choice and convenience for residents. Al Ain has a growing population of Emirati families, expats, and working professionals looking for seamless daily services including food delivery.

Abdullah Mohamad, GM of Careem in Abu Dhabi, commented: “Al Ain has always held a special place in our plans, not just as a key market, but as a deeply rooted community that deserves thoughtful and tailored services. After spending time on the ground listening to residents and understanding their daily needs, we’re excited to finally expand to Al Ain, starting with Careem Food, with more services coming soon to simplify everyday life for the Al Ain community.”

Careem Food expanded to Abu Dhabi in 2024, where it quickly became a go-to option for food delivery. Since then, demand in the city has surged. In 2025 alone, one customer placed 103 orders in a single month, while another made 19 orders in just one day. The highest number of orders placed in a single week was 37 orders.

Spending patterns in Abu Dhabi have also seen a spike. One customer spent over AED 9,000 on Careem Food in a single week, while another placed a single-day order worth more than AED 4,800. The top spender so far this year has spent over AED 25,000, with the highest monthly spend reaching AED 11,000 in April.

Now, customers in Al Ain can also order their favourite meals in just a few taps and have them delivered fresh and on time.

To place an order through Careem Food, simply download the latest version of the Careem app and select ‘Food’ from the home screen.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.