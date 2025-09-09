DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – High-growth global trading platform Capital.com today announced that its trading volumes surged to US$1.5 trillion in the first half of 2025, a 42.5% increase from US$1.06 trillion in the second half of 2024. The sharp rise in activity was driven by strong demand across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where trading volumes reached US$804.1 billion—up 53.3% compared with H2 2024.

The UAE was the standout contributor, accounting for 71.7% of all MENA trades and reinforcing its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing hubs for online trading. This momentum reflects both the region’s accelerating appetite for diversified, digital-first trading and Capital.com’s strength in delivering accessible, education-led trading experiences.

Key Highlights

Global volumes reached $1.5 trillion in H1 2025, up 42.5% from $1.06 trillion in H2 2024.

Middle East and Africa (MENA) volumes surged 52% in H1 2025 to $804.1 billion, compared with $528.6 billion in H2 2024, accounting for 53.3% of global trading volumes.

Europe contributed $224 billion in H1 2025, making up 14.9% of total global volumes, with Germany ($86.0B) and Italy ($25.7B) key contributors.

MENA traders executed 35,523,172 trades in H1 2025 despite being fewer in number (35,000 traders vs. Europe’s 61,400), trading more frequently than their European counterparts.

Indices dominated trading, particularly the Nasdaq-100, which rebounded 18% in Q2 2025 and became one of the most actively traded benchmarks globally.

Commenting on the platform’s growth in 1H 2025, Tarik Chebib, CEO of Capital.com MENA, said:

"Our growth trajectory in the first half of 2025 demonstrates the strength of our platform and our ability to serve traders across diverse markets. The MENA region continues to show remarkable momentum, with traders demonstrating both confidence and sophistication in their approach. At the same time, Europe remains a solid contributor to our global performance, reinforcing our position as a truly international platform."

Trading activity in MENA was concentrated in indices ($444.34 billion traded across index markets) and commodities, as traders in the region actively took advantage of sharp market moves and volatility during H1 2025.

Despite having fewer traders in H1 2025 (35,000 in MENA vs. 61,400 in Europe), MENA traders were more active, executing 35,523,172 trades during the half-year, compared to the 26,368,824 trades executed in Europe. This indicates a higher trading frequency and deeper engagement among MENA clients within the period.

Europe emerged as the second-largest regional contributor in H1 2025, with trading volumes of $224 billion, compared with $172.5 billion in H2 2024 (14.9% of global volumes). Germany and Italy were key markets, contributing $86.0 billion and $25.7 billion, respectively.

Trading patterns in H1 2025 reflected the wider market environment. The period was marked by high volatility in Q1, when fears over tariffs and geopolitical tensions sparked a sharp downturn in equities, followed by a powerful rebound in Q2 as trade tensions eased and global sentiment improved.

The Nasdaq-100 in particular emerged as a focal point for traders. After suffering a steep correction early in the year, the index staged a dramatic recovery—surging more than 18% in Q2 alone and outpacing both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones.

“Strong performance from tech and AI-driven companies such as NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Alphabet cemented the Nasdaq-100 as one of the most actively traded benchmarks globally. For traders, this combination of volatility, recovery momentum, and sector leadership made index markets—especially the Nasdaq-100—highly attractive. This helps explain the significant tilt toward index trading in MENA and across Capital.com’s global platform in H1 2025 compared with H2 2024,” added Chebib.