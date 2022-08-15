Abu Dhabi, UAE - With the world’s most anticipated football event taking place in Doha this year, Capital Travel, a Travel Management Company and subsidiary of Tourism 365 as part of the ADNEC Group, have revealed exciting travel offers in partnership with Etihad Airways for fans visiting Qatar.

Available in limited quantities, football fans can purchase economy class return flight tickets as well as purchase packages, which include flights and accommodation. Flight tickets are available at a fixed rate of AED 2,830 per person for economy class return flight tickets with Etihad Airways while a package which includes return flight tickets and hotel accommodation for a one-night stay during the world’s most popular sporting spectacle starts at AED 8,300 per person.