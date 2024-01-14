Capital Bank has announced the successful completion of the final phase in transitioning all its buildings to renewable energy sources, underscoring its significant commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Executed by the Engineering and Special Projects Management and Facilities Management teams at Capital Bank, this ambitious project aligns with the bank's strategic plans to ensure sustainable energy provision and support its future expansion initiatives.

Capital Bank will now leverage a robust network comprising three strategically located renewable energy stations (two in As-Salt and one in Madaba). The project's final phase followed a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model spanning 12 years, resulting in substantial cost savings in energy expenditures.

Capital Bank firmly asserts that relying on renewable energy is not merely an option but an imperative necessity. By seamlessly integrating clean energy into its core operations and brand identity, the bank is not only setting high standards for responsible business practices but is also actively contributing to a more sustainable future for Jordan.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with Capital Bank's comprehensive sustainability strategy, which seeks to incorporate environmental, social, and institutional governance sustainability methodologies into its core operations, banking services, and community engagement. The ultimate goal is to foster sustainable growth and enhance the bank's standing both locally and regionally.

It is worth noting that Capital Bank released its first sustainability report in 2022, adhering to the standards and guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (SDGs), and in harmony with Jordan's national plans for Vision 2025 and the National Green Growth Action Plan 2021-2025.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.5 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 670 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one the largest sovereign funds worldwide – as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

