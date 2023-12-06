MIDDLE EAST: Capex.com, a leading global online trading platform in the Middle East, is proud to announce the expansion of its asset class offering with the addition of a new suite of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tailored specifically for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) markets.

This strategic move underscores Capex.com's commitment to empowering investors with diverse and region-specific investment opportunities. The newly introduced ETF stocks provide investors in the UAE and KSA with a convenient and efficient way to access a broad spectrum of local UAE and Saudi Arabic stocks, offering a well-balanced and diversified approach to investment.

Capex.com's ETFs are meticulously curated to align with the unique economic landscapes and investment preferences of these dynamic regions. The offering includes the iShares MSCI UAE ETF which tracks the investment results of an index composed of UAE stocks such as Emirates Telecom, Emaar Properties and Dubai Financial Market.



In Saudi Arabia it is the iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF which tracks the investment results of a broad-based index composed of Saudi Arabian stocks such as The Saudi National Bank, Saudi Telecom and Saudi Arabian Oil.



Madalina Rotaru, Senior Executive Officer at Key Way Markets LTD, the company under which Capex.com operates in the UAE, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating,

"We are thrilled to introduce these new ETF’s, which we have added to our trading platform specifically for our investors in the UAE and KSA. This launch aligns with Capex.com’s mission to democratize access to global financial markets and provide our clients with innovative investment solutions that cater to their unique needs."

She continued: "Diversification is a cornerstone of successful investing, and we recognize the importance of offering our clients a broad spectrum of investment options. These new ETFs are carefully crafted to capture the essence of the economic developments in the UAE and KSA, providing investors with exposure to sectors poised for growth. We believe that by taking a localized approach, we can better serve the unique investment objectives of our clients in these regions."

Investors can capitalize on a diverse range of assets, spanning industries and sectors, enhancing their ability to create resilient and well-rounded investment portfolios.

Capex.com remains at the forefront of the financial technology revolution, continuously enhancing its offerings to meet the evolving demands of the investment landscape. The introduction of the UAE and KSA stocks ETF’s reaffirms Capex.com's position as a leader in providing cutting-edge investment tools to a global clientele.

About CAPEX.com

A global multi-licensed broker operated by Key Way Group, CAPEX.com is changing the way people in the Middle East invest, making online trading more accessible and transparent in the region. Since opening its strategic location in Abu Dhabi in 2020, CAPEX.com has offered an authentic, exceptional trading experience for professional and novice traders alike. CAPEX.com is regulated by ADGM -FSRA, CySEC, FSCA, and FSA.



