Dubai, UAE – Canon Middle East, a leader in imaging solutions, has strengthened its partnership with award-winning filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja, the UAE's first woman film producer and director. This announcement coincides with International Women's Day 2025, whose theme, 'Accelerate Action,' aligns with Canon's commitment to advancing gender equality in visual storytelling.

The partnership builds on a successful collaboration that began in 2011, supporting female creative voices in the Middle East. Canon continues to support Al Khaja's groundbreaking work while championing greater representation in creative spaces where women are increasingly making their mark.

Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director, Canon Middle East and Türkiye said, "Our partnership with Nayla Al Khaja represents the shared values that drive both her work and Canon's vision. Together, we've witnessed how powerful technology in the right creative hands can transform storytelling and inspire communities. Coinciding with International Women's Day 2025, we are reinforcing our commitment to accelerate positive change and create more pathways for women in film and content creation."

As part of this renewed partnership, Canon and Al Khaja will collaborate on a series of initiatives designed to inspire the next generation of filmmakers. Audiences will have opportunities to connect with Al Khaja at Canon events throughout the year, where she'll share insights from her experiences in the industry. These engagements will highlight how storytellers can leverage Canon's cinema technology to bring their creative visions to life.

The celebrated filmmaker will also create an educational series for Canon's "See No Limits" campaign, drawing on her extensive experience with Canon's cinema cameras to provide unique insights into professional filmmaking techniques.

"Working with Canon has been a cornerstone of my creative journey," said Al Khaja. "This partnership has provided me not just with exceptional tools but with a platform to amplify voices and stories that might otherwise go unheard. In an industry where women remain underrepresented, especially in technical and directorial roles, having the backing of a global leader like Canon sends a powerful message about the value of diverse perspectives in visual storytelling."

Nayla Al Khaja's relationship with Canon technology has been integral to her filmmaking journey, spanning multiple projects. She has directed 16 short films, with Animal and The Shadow currently streaming on Netflix.

The Shadow served as a precursor to her debut feature film, THREE, further exploring her signature psychological horror themes. Her first feature, THREE, premiered in UAE cinemas last year. The film stars Jefferson Hall (Halloween, Game of Thrones, Vikings) as Dr. Mark Holly, bringing international recognition to Emirati cinema. Most recently, Nayla Al Khaja wrapped production on her latest feature, BAAB, in February 2025. The film boasts a world-class team, including Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman and Rogier Stoffers (ASC) (The Kissing Booth, Quills), who served as Director of Photography, elevating BAAB’s visual storytelling. Behind-the-scenes content was captured using a variety of cameras, including Canon gear paired with high-quality lenses, ensuring a cinematic and immersive visual experience. Throughout her career, Al Khaja has shared her technical expertise with emerging filmmakers in the region, often discussing how accessible technology can support creative vision. Her own productions have frequently utilized Canon equipment, which she has incorporated into her regular workflow for both commercial and personal projects.

In this next phase of collaboration, Al Khaja will work with the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, a camera that offers significant advantages for independent filmmaking through its combination of size and performance. The system pairs a 45-megapixel stacked sensor with 8K 60p RAW video recording capabilities in a compact body. This is complemented by Canon's RF series lenses, designed specifically for the EOS R System with its reliable optics, efficient autofocus, and practical stabilization features—plus the useful Control Ring that allows for quick adjustments during production.

In the coming months, the partnership will unveil several exciting projects showcasing Al Khaja's unique creative vision powered by Canon technology. These collaborations aim to inspire emerging talent across the region, with a particular focus on empowering women to pursue careers in film and visual storytelling.

