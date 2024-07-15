At DRUPA, Canon showcased its innovative portfolio of production print technologies and secured orders worth an impressive €7.3 million

The global leader in digital imaging solutions, hosted over 70 key customers and empowered them to transform their businesses

Dubai UAE - Canon, the global leader in digital imaging solutions, marked its most successful DRUPA participation ever, with its presence at DRUPA 2024 attracting record customer engagement, investment and visitor interest. At its stand in Hall 8A, existing and potential customers experienced how the latest printing solutions and support services from Canon and its technology partners can help transform their businesses sustainably.

As a result, Canon significantly exceeded projections for the event. Notably, Canon Middle East secured orders worth an impressive €7.3 million and hosted over 70 esteemed customers from the Middle East who gained exclusive hands-on access to Canon's innovative offerings and latest product announcements.

Exceptional levels of interest and investment

Under the theme of 'The Power To Move,' Canon sought to demonstrate the power of print to move people emotionally to achieve positive change and to move businesses forward by deploying Canon's transformative technologies, expertise and support. Through curated workflows, Canon showcased its latest enabling technologies with partners, demonstrating real-life customer solutions and inspiring visitors.

As expected for an established global leader in digital production print, sales of both Canon's web-fed and sheetfed presses for commercial print and promotional communications were robust, in particular, those of the ProStream 2133 web-fed inkjet press and varioPRINT iX3200 sheetfed inkjet press. The increasing trend of investment in inkjet presses also meant that Canon's newly announced varioPRINT iX1700 and the B2-format varioPRESS iV7 drew substantial interest despite these presses not being commercially available until next year.

Several significant deals with Middle East customers highlighted Canon's success at DRUPA 2024. Tenaui Saudi Arabia acquired two units of varioPRINT B3 cutsheet inkjet machines for commercial printing applications. The Education & Training Evaluation Commission in Saudi Arabia added a second line of ColorStream 6000 for Exam Printing, while the King Fahd Glorious Qur'an Printing Complex in Saudi Arabia purchased two lines of ProStream 3000. AST in UAE and Qatar secured two units of Colorado M5, two units of Arizona 1360 GTF, and two units of imagePRESS v1350. Meanwhile, Saudi-based Al Mutawaa became the first to acquire the Colorado packaging factory in addition to Arizona 2360 FLXflow. These deals underscore the strong interest in Canon's innovative solutions across the Middle East region.

Commenting on Canon’s stellar performance at the event, Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East, said: "DRUPA 2024 has been a resounding success for Canon Middle East. We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from our customers and the significant orders secured. We saw visitors from all over the globe coming to the Canon stand to experience our breakthrough technology and business innovation we can deliver - and how it enables people and businesses to grow and prosper.

“Our cutting-edge solutions and new product announcements have resonated strongly with the industry, reinforcing our position as a leader in driving innovation and sustainability in digital production. We are thankful for the trust so many new customers and partners set in our services and technology for their business, and we are excited about discussing new opportunities with the many new connections made," Bakhour added.

DRUPA 2024 marked Canon's triumphant return to the event after an eight-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The company's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and its strong customer relationships were on full display, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the printing industry.

To find out more about Canon at drupa please see: DRUPA 2024: THE POWER TO MOVE - Canon Europe (canon-europe.com)

