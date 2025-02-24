Multi-Camera PTZ Solution offers unmatched versatility for live broadcasts, providing smooth, precise camera control and seamless integration into multi-camera environments.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Canon Middle East made its debut at the third edition of the Future of Media Exhibition (FOMEX) 2025, introducing a comprehensive suite of imaging solutions that combines the PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) Cameras & Remote Network Cameras with exceptional image quality and precise control, designed to fit in with a variety of productions and applications. The exhibition, held in Riyadh from February 19-21, 2025, showcased Canon's commitment to delivering flexible, high-quality imaging solutions with seamless integration capabilities for broadcasting, live production, and content creation.

FOMEX has established itself as a premier media and digital production technology exhibition in the Middle East. Under the theme "Media in an Evolving World" attendees explored cutting-edge advancements shaping the global media landscape. With specialized zones, including Modern Technologies and AI, Production, and Content, the exhibition offered guests exclusive access to educational workshops and expert-led sessions on emerging industry trends. The event's strategic timing and location in Riyadh reflected Saudi Arabia's growing influence as a regional media hub, providing an ideal platform for Canon Middle East's comprehensive imaging solutions showcase.

Binoj Nair, B2B Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East & Türkiye, commented: "The media landscape in the Middle East is experiencing unprecedented growth and transformation and Saudi Arabia is a key market driving this evolution. Our premiere at FOMEX 2025 comes at a pivotal moment when content creators and broadcasters are seeking integrated solutions that adapt to their evolving needs. This participation reaffirms our commitment to our clients in the Kingdom and we're particularly excited to demonstrate how these solutions can empower Saudi storytellers and content producers."

Canon's showcase featured a comprehensive ecosystem of professional imaging solutions. The Multi-Camera PTZ Solution offers unmatched versatility for live broadcasts, providing smooth, precise camera control and seamless integration into multi-camera environments. This solution is specifically designed for broadcasters and content creators who require adaptable, high-quality cameras for dynamic productions.

The EOS R5C combines the power of Canon's renowned EOS R series with exceptional video capabilities, offering media professionals a hybrid solution that seamlessly transitions from high-resolution photo captures to stunning video quality. Meanwhile, the newly unveiled Canon C80 introduces enhanced features catering to content creators who demand outstanding imaging quality, flexibility, and streamlined live events and production workflows.

Canon also presented the EOS R1, its new flagship model offering unparalleled image quality and performance, promising innovations that push the boundaries of professional imaging. Complementing these cameras, the versatile 24-105mm PZ lens is designed for hybrid shooting, providing media professionals with a powerful tool that excels in both still photography and video, featuring smooth zoom functionality and high-quality imaging.

"We designed our FOMEX presence to demonstrate how our integrated imaging solutions can transform professional media production," added Nair. "From broadcast studios to independent content creation, our technology enables creators to achieve their vision with unprecedented quality and efficiency."

For more information about Canon's professional imaging solutions, please visit: www.canon-me.com

