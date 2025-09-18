Collaboration between Canon Middle East and Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) reflects a shared commitment to advancing women's participation in the business community

Initiative aligns with the UAE's focus on building stronger communities and supporting the nation's vision for inclusive economic growth

Dubai, UAE: Canon Middle East, a leader in imaging solutions, in collaboration with the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC), hosted an award ceremony to celebrate the successful conclusion of Season 2 of its acclaimed 'Women Who Empower' campaign. The ceremony recognized outstanding performance among those who completed the comprehensive training program designed to uplift and support women in the imaging and print industries.

The initiative, which ran from April 17 to June 16, 2025, provided intensive training across three specialized modules, equipping participants with essential skills and knowledge to advance their careers and entrepreneurial ventures in the imaging and printing sectors. All graduating participants received certificates of completion, while top performers were awarded Canon products and will be featured in Canon's official platforms, showcasing their talent and creativity to a broader audience.

Mai Youssef, Communications & Corporate Marketing Director, Canon, Middle East, Turkey and Central and North Africa, commented: "Witnessing the incredible transformation and achievements of our Women Who Empower Season 2 participants has been truly inspiring. Their dedication, creativity, and professional growth illustrate the very essence of our Kyosei philosophy – living and working together for the common good. These talented women are now equipped with the skills and confidence to lead in their respective fields, and we're proud to have been part of their journey toward building stronger, more connected communities."

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager at Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC), lauded the program's outstanding success. “As we celebrate the culmination of 'Women Who Empower' Season 2, we are immensely proud of the tangible skills and confidence our participants have gained. This initiative, in partnership with Canon, is crucial for equipping women with the tools to excel and lead in the evolving print and imaging sectors. The Dubai Business Women Council is committed to nurturing these talents, ensuring they become the trailblazers and innovators who will shape the next generation of these industries,” she added.

Program highlights and achievements

Season 2 of 'Women Who Empower' delivered on its promise to "Accelerate Action" through three comprehensive training modules:

Photography module: Led by Jorge Ferrari, a renowned sports, action, and commercial photographer and Canon Ambassador, participants mastered photography fundamentals, visual storytelling techniques, and practical shooting skills.

Content Creation module: Conducted by Jhon Ruzz Merca, a professional content creator based in Dubai, covered the essentials of visual and video content creation, editing techniques, and content monetization strategies.

Print module: Directed by Ayman Aly, B2B Marketing Director at Canon Middle East, where participants gained valuable insights into printing business trends, digital printing applications, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The program culminated with the presentation of final assignments, with four participants recognized for their outstanding performance across the program modules. Wadad Tabbara, Business Consultant at Wadad Hamade, secured a top spot in the photography module for demonstrating creativity and technical mastery in visual storytelling. Camila Cascio, Commercial Director at Dubai AcceleRated Tech, was recognized for her innovative content creation in the content creation module. Two participants were awarded in the print category: Rasha Msallam, CEO at Next Gen of Immunology (NGIg1 DMCC), took top honors in this category for her entrepreneurial vision and deep understanding of industry opportunities, with Elizabeth Thomas, CEO & CVO at Pets Oasis LLC, securing second place.

Program impact and future commitment

The comprehensive two-month program featured both theoretical and practical sessions, with participants gaining hands-on experience using Canon's state-of-the-art imaging and printing equipment. Beyond technical skills, the initiative fostered networking opportunities and mentorship connections that will continue to benefit participants throughout their careers.

The collaboration between Canon Middle East and the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) reflects a shared commitment to advancing women's participation in the business community, particularly in technology-driven sectors. The initiative aligns with the UAE's focus on building stronger communities and supporting the nation's vision for inclusive economic growth.

The success of Season 2 built upon the strong foundation established in the program's first edition, with plans already underway for Season 3, anticipated to reach and empower even more women across the region.

For more information about Canon Women Who Empower, please visit: https://en.canon-me.com/women-who-empower/

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East, based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history, with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further informhttps://sgw2n.mjt.lu/img2/sgw2n/9ec43261-eac3-4b30-a044-961d69e4e041/content?updatedAt=1758190660689ation about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com