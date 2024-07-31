Abdallah: "We aim to double the processing of sugar beets next year and reach five million tons in the coming years."

El-Ghitani: "We are committed to increasing agricultural land productivity while conserving water resources and providing necessary support to farmers."

Cairo - Canal Sugar has launched the inaugural "Ahl Sokar Festival" in Porto El Minya, New Minya City. The festival is designed to be an annual event to encourage and honor sugar beet farmers from across Egypt.

This festival reflects Canal Sugar's ongoing commitment to supporting its farmers and honoring their efforts this season. The company successfully produced over one million tons of sugar beets.

In this context, Dr. Kamel Abdallah, CEO and Managing Director of Canal Sugar, stated: "We present an ambitious future vision aiming to double the beet production volume over the next year, reaching five million tons in the coming years. Concurrently, we strive to enhance the quality of beet and increase its sugar content, which will contribute to achieving better results. Believing that our farmers are the true capital of our company, we reaffirm our commitment to providing them with the highest level of technical and operational support, and offering special incentives for beet cleanliness, sugar content, and high productivity to increase their income from their lands. We also encourage multi-year supply contracts to ensure crop sustainability and achieve shared successes”.

Ahmed El Ghitany, Director of Strategy and Business Transformation and General Manager of Outgrowers Beetroot Supply at Canal Sugar, said: " We believe that partnering with farmers is fundamental to achieving our mutual goals in increasing agricultural land productivity while conserving water resources in line with the state's vision. In this context, we are committed to providing necessary support to farmers through training and advisory programs,"

He added: "Canal Sugar Company aims to further support and assist farmers, recognizing their crucial role in achieving food security. We emphasize this through our active participation in various events."

The festival also featured valuable prizes for attendees, including Umrah trips and vouchers through a random draw. The event included distinctive entertainment shows and activities.

It is worth noting that Canal Sugar is an Egyptian joint-stock company, the result of an integrated industrial and agricultural collaboration involving the reclamation and cultivation of 181,000 acres (approximately 76,000 hectares / 790 square kilometers) of land, making it the largest agricultural industrial project in Egypt since 1952. Additionally, the company has built and operates one of the largest single-line sugar beet factories in the world, with an annual production capacity of 750,000 tons of high-quality white sugar.