Dubai, UAE: Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, the luxurious 5-star hotel situated along the famous Dubai Canal, recorded successful participation in this year’s edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), highlighted by new partnerships with the region’s key hospitality and tourism key decision makers.

The team closed successful deals and welcomed visitors, tour operators, and key stakeholders to the stand during the four-day travel fair. They also showcased the Group’s properties and shared insights about the latest travel trends, updates, and innovations to tap fresh markets.

“We are looking forward to exploring business ventures with our existing and potential partners in the industry. In line with this year’s focus on the future of international travel and tourism, we have been seeking ways to adapt to the current demands of modern travelers. We have plotted our projects to elevate the experience of our guests by upgrading our facilities, both rooms, and dining outlets, as well as customize our stay and F&B offerings”, said Mr. Hussein Gamaleldin, Group Director of Sales and Marketing.

Canal Central Hotel Business Bay is eyeing to attract more guests from top source markets, including the UK, Russia, Germany, France, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On its 29th edition, Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, resumed its physical conference after running virtual and hybrid shows for the last two years that attracted 1500 exhibitors from 158 destinations worldwide with more than 23,000 attendees, an increase 85% from last year. The event focused on seeking out breakthroughs for the hospitality and tourism industry and investment and financial strategies.

Canal Central Hotel Business Bay participated along with its sister properties, C Central Resort The Palm, Royal Central Hotel The Palm, and other brands under Canal Hotels & Resorts.

Canal Central in Business Bay’s setting makes it a perfect place for business and leisure trips. It is strategically located around the city’s business centres, such as Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Dubai Design District, and within walking distance of iconic landmarks, including Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa.